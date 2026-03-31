Hi-View Resources Inc. Has Acquired the Company’s Stallion Project

First Canadian Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FCI)(OTCQB:GBMIF) (“First Canadian” or the “Company”), announces it has entered into an agreement to dispose of its interest in and to the claims known as the Stallion Gold Project, located in the Golden Horseshoe region British Columbia in consideration for $10,000 cash and the issuance of an aggregate of 137,000 common shares of Hi-View Resources Inc. at a deemed value of $0.30, a company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

ABOUT FIRST CANADIAN GRAPHITE INC.

First Canadian Graphite Inc. is a strategic critical minerals exploration company focused on expanding and developing our high-grade graphite resource (you can’t say deposit), a mineral essential for energy transition and advanced technology development.

Our flagship Berkwood graphite project is ideally positioned in a world class district near the western shore of Lac Tétépisca, Québec, Canada. Graphite mineralization has been exposed and sampled at surface across multiple locations where exploratory diamond drilling has defined a NI 43-101 compliant resource at Zone 1 of 1.76 million tonnes indicated at 17% Cg plus an additional 1.53 million tonnes inferred at 16.4% Cg. In addition to the resource at Zone 1, the property has multiple other anomalies with outcropping graphite sampled on them that host excellent exploration upside potential.

Additionally, in early 2026, the Company greatly expanded its land position now controlling 167 km², one of the largest claim holdings in the Tétépisca Graphite District. With substantial exploration upside remaining and over $10 million invested to date, First Canadian Graphite is advancing resource expansion efforts and progressing toward a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The Company is well funded to advance this project further in 2026,

The Company has filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report, which includes a comprehensive Mineral Resource Estimate for the Lac Gueret South Graphite Property (“Berkwood”). This report was prepared by Tekhne Research Inc. The independent and qualified persons for the mineral resource estimate, as defined by NI 43-101, are Edward Lyons, PGeo. (Tekhne Resources Inc.), Florent Baril, ing (Bumigeme Inc.) and Claude Duplessis, ing (Goldminds Geoservices Inc.) Refer to the Company’s website at www.firstcanadiangraphite.com for the complete NI 43-101 technical report with respect to references made herein, and email updates and news.

Pessamit Innu First Nation

First Canadian Graphite respectfully acknowledges that the Berkwood Project is located within the traditional territory of the Pessamit Innu First Nation. The Company is committed to fostering respectful, transparent, and collaborative relationships with local Indigenous communities throughout the development process.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions and beliefs of management and involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

First Canadian Graphite lnc.

John LaGourgue, CEO & Director

2200 – 1250 Rene Levesque Blvd. Montreal, QC, H3B 4W8

Phone: (438) 469-0705

#1100 – 1111 Melville Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V6

Phone: (604) 343-7740

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

info@firstcanadiangrahite.com or 1-604-343-7740

Website: www.firstcanadiangraphite.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information: Certain statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include that the Company will carry out the drill program described in this news release, conduct the Offering and expend funds on Berkwood Graphite Project exploration. It is important to note that the Company’s actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that further permits may not be granted timely or at all; the mineral claims may prove to be unworthy of further expenditure; there may not be an economic mineral resource; methods we thought would be effective may not prove to be in practice or on our claims; economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company’s operations, markets, products and prices; our specific plans and timing drilling, field work and other plans may change; we may not have access to or be able to develop any minerals because of cost factors, type of terrain, or availability of equipment and technology; and we may also not raise sufficient funds to carry out our plans. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

SOURCE: First Canadian Graphite Inc

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