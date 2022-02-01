Hexnode to recognize its OEM partners with Hexnode Validation Program

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Hexnode—Hexnode UEM, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo Inc., has announced the launch of the Hexnode Validation Program for its OEM partners. The initiative aims to verify and authenticate devices based on the support for Hexnode’s enterprise features. The validation program reflects support for cutting-edge device security, manageability and functionality. The endorsement will be extended through a badge displayed on the Hexnode Marketplace.

With the extensive use of mobile devices in the workplace especially after the remote/hybrid shift, smartphones have become vulnerable to cyber-attacks more than ever. Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) tools, previously known as Mobile Device Management, have been a go-to solution for device management in enterprises. Every mobile phone or tablet has incorporated enterprise features in their devices that enabled the workplace to have control over them. UEMs has always integrated with the enterprise features of different OEM vendors. Hexnode UEM is popular for its support of various Android OEM vendors including rugged devices from Kyocera, Zebra, Honeywell, etc.

Following the company’s well-established OEM partnership program, a massive number of Kyocera devices were deployed by Hexnode’s customers. The UEM launched the program by testing, accessing, and validating Kyocera’s flagship devices, DuraForce Ultra 5G and DuraSport 5G to ensure their compatibility with the endpoint management platform to deliver exceptional security.

“Kyocera’s rugged devices are designed to help businesses keep operations running smoothly in the field or the office. Ruggedized devices combined with industry-leading UEM management security protection tools further help lower Total Cost of Ownership for our business customers,” said Vipul Dalal, Divisional VP of Kyocera’s Communications Equipment Group. “Our DuraForce Ultra 5G and DuraSport 5G devices are Hexnode validated to give enterprise customers UEM management tools and ensure another layer of security protection.”

An OEM vendor who intends to be Hexnode validated should initially enroll in Hexnode’s OEM partner program. Once a partnership is established, Hexnode experts test, access, and verify the OEM devices. The test device is expected to follow basic criteria to be designated as Hexnode validated. Once verified successfully, the corresponding device model will be labeled as ‘Hexnode Validated.’

“Investing in solutions that are compatible with your corporate endpoint is an important decision from the financial and technical perspective of business. We have always been committed to offering the best for our customers, and this initiative of testing and identifying devices compatible with Hexnode helps our customers ensure whether Hexnode is the right choice for them,” says Sahad M, Chief Technology Officer at Hexnode.

The validation badge adds to the visibility and credibility of the product and guarantees users seamless support for enterprise features. Additionally, the Hexnode marketplace will offer deployment and policy guides that offer better insight into the device.

About Hexnode

Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, was developed with the mission of helping enterprises manage their device fleet. Recognizing the value of corporate data and witnessing the emergence of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, Hexnode has been in an endeavor of introducing intelligent technologies to safeguard devices against threats and thefts. It offers full mobility management software compatible with all major platforms, including Android, Windows, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, and Apple TVs. Hexnode, known for its enthusiastic support crew, offers a free trial for those interested in giving it a try.

About Mitsogo Inc.

Mitsogo Inc. has established itself as one of the leading vendors of Endpoint Management and Security Solutions throughout the years. Mitsogo Inc., the company behind the award-winning Hexnode Unified Endpoint Management software, has been supporting businesses in securing their corporate endpoints. Mitsogo’s device management expertise to boost business productivity and compliance has been leveraged by companies of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 500s. Mitsogo’s products are designed to adapt to the most complicated business contexts

Contacts

Elizabeth Hale



[email protected]

+1-415-510-2128