Hexaware Celebrates 22 Wins at 2025 MarCom Awards, Scoring in Every Entered Category

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, has earned recognition in 22 categories at the 2025 MarCom Awards, achieving a clean sweep across every category it entered with a mix of Platinum, Gold, and Honorable Mention honors. The international competition, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), receives more than 6,000 entries each year from around the world, honoring standout work in marketing and communications.

Platinum recognition was awarded for: Hexaware IPO Launch Branding – ‘Creating Smiles on the Global Stage’ in Poster; Roundtables for AI Thought Leadership 2024–25 in Special Event; Nidhi Alexander in Individual’s Body of Work Achievement; the Hexaware AI Services Flipbook: ‘Redefining the Enterprise with an AI-first Outlook’ in Brochure; Hexaware Intelligent Applications – ‘Building Apps That Think’ in Motion Graphic Video; the Hexaware Dream Runners Half Marathon (DRHM) event in Social Engagement; and the Digital Acceleration for Manufacturing & Retail Social Campaign.

Gold Awards recognized Hexaware’s Customer Advisory Board for Team’s Specific Project Achievement; The CEO Tech Live Podcast as an Industry-focused Series; Faces of Hexaware as a Social Branding Campaign (2nd-time winner); Adaptive Branding for Microsoft Fabric’s Evolving AI GTM in Branding; the Hexaware Times Square Billboard: ‘A Moment to Remember’ in Billboard; Hexaware Premier League 2025 in Games and Contests; Hexaware Premier League T-Shirt Design in T-Shirt; and Hexaware Marketing Team: A Strategic Growth Engine for Team Body of Work Achievement.

Honorable Mentions went to the Hexaware x Replit Vibeathon in Email Campaign, Account-based Integrated Marketing Campaign in Integrated Marketing; Hexaware Illinois Hoardings in Billboard; Hexaware Premier League – Featuring Rahul Dravid in Poster; Hexaware IPO Launch Artwork in Illustration/Graphic Design; Hexaware IPO Celebration Posters in Other, and Brand Manager GPT – ‘Meet Hannah: Your Digital Brand Manager’ in Marketing (Product or Service).

“These wins recognize how our marketing and brand teams turn strategy into experiences that matter for clients, communities, and employees,” said R Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director, Hexaware.

“This MarCom edition is special because it honors both our craft and our people,” said Nidhi Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexaware. “From AI thought leadership and IPO milestones to culture, sport, and employee storytelling, every win reflects teams that care deeply about the Hexaware brand and show up every day to make it better.”

Together, these 22 recognitions highlight Hexaware’s momentum as a modern, data- and design-led marketing organization that supports the company’s broader growth and AI-first strategy.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

Logo: https://digitalmedianet.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hexaware-celebrates-22-wins-at-2025-marcom-awards-scoring-in-every-entered-category-302630420.html

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.