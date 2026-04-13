HexaBuild Marks 8 Years of Enterprise IPv6 Leadership

HexaBuild, Inc., a specialized IT consulting and education firm focused on enterprise IPv6 adoption, recently marked its 8th anniversary alongside a refreshed brand identity and expanded capabilities on its client-facing platform with enhanced IPv6 tools and automation.

Since its founding in 2018, HexaBuild has guided some of the largest government and corporate networks through successful IPv6 transitions – with many engagements currently in-progress across North America and globally. The firm’s methodology is built on a customized approach: whether a client is deploying IPv6-mostly, IPv6-only, or a phased dual-stack strategy, HexaBuild’s SMEs design a transition roadmap tailored to the organization’s architecture, risk posture, and operational constraints.

“There is no one-size-fits-all path to IPv6,” said Ed Horley, CEO and Co-Founder. “Every enterprise network is structurally unique, and that’s precisely where our depth of experience creates value.”

The updated platform (https://hexabuild.io) introduces enhanced tooling such as IPv6 Adoption Plan generation, IPv6 Address Planning, and other services to support HexaBuild’s growing partner ecosystem – which includes some of the world’s largest IT consultancy and reseller organizations. HexaBuild’s partner-first model enables clients to leverage existing procurement vehicles and vendor relationships while adding specialized IPv6 expertise to active and upcoming network modernization projects.

“Our investment in tooling and automation is allowing HexaBuild’s clients and partners to more easily plan, design, and deploy IPv6 across their entire organization.” said Tom Coffeen, CTO and Co-Founder.

About HexaBuild, Inc.

HexaBuild is an IT services firm dedicated to advancing Cloud, IoT and Security with IPv6 through training, channel enablement and consulting. For more information, contact (602) 456-0256, email Info@HexaBuild.io or visit http://HexaBuild.io.

Contact Information

Steve Rogers

President & COO

steve@hexabuild.io

510-366-4066

SOURCE: HexaBuild, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire