Heru Wins Prestigious CES Innovation Award for 2nd Consecutive Year with Expanded, Multimodal Platform

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Heru Inc. announced it has been named an honoree in the Virtual & Augmented Reality category of the CES Innovation Awards for a second consecutive year. The company is being recognized after a year of rapid innovation that delivered five new vision exams, bringing the total available on the platform to nine.

The CES Innovation Awards, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. Submissions are reviewed by an elite panel of industry expert judges based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics, and design. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record number of submissions — over 2,100.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by CES as an innovator for the second year in a row,” said Mohamed Abou Shousha, MD, PhD, Heru’s founder, and CEO. “The Heru team is grateful for the support and enthusiasm we continue to receive from the technology and medical communities.”

Heru’s cloud-based, wearable platform allows physicians to perform nine vision exams – visual fields, dark adaptation, contrast sensitivity, and color vision testing – using a lightweight, portable AR/VR headset.

The platform’s newest modality, dark adaptation, measures the eye’s ability to adjust from light to dark environments, and studies have shown that impaired dark adaptation function may be an early indicator of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). AMD is the leading cause of vision loss and accounts for 8.7% of visual impairment worldwide – an estimated 170 million people.1 With the development of dark adaptation, the company has created a market-leading AMD portfolio which includes contrast sensitivity testing and the 10-2 visual field.

“Heru’s rate of innovation is unparalleled, and the growth potential is limitless,” said Fred Drasner, Chairman of Three Seasons Capital, and Heru’s Chairman of the Board of Directors. “The company’s technology has expanded access to health and wellness exams while creating value for their shareholders and unique revenue streams for eye care providers across the country.”

The CES 2023 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation.

About Heru

Heru Inc. (www.seeheru.com) is a medical software company focused on the development of next-generation vision exams leveraging commercially available AR/VR head-mounted displays. The company pioneered the first multi-modal wearable solution, which has revolutionized healthcare by introducing several vision exams within a single platform. The platform’s dark adaptation and contrast sensitivity exams establish a market-leading AMD portfolio that may aid physicians in detecting subclinical AMD and monitoring disease progression. Heru is leveraging its award-winning platform to build a comprehensive solution that is strongly correlated to the current standard of care and exceeds traditional standards of care in usability, cost, size, and portability. Future development includes therapeutic applications for personalized augmented vision correction.

