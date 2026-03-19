Herb W. Morgan Releases “Radical Transparency” White Paper, Outlining Plan to Strengthen Oversight and Accountability in California Finances

Herb W. Morgan, candidate for California State Controller, released a white paper outlining a plan for real-time transparency across California’s $325+ billion budget, stronger use of audit and withholding powers, and proactive oversight tools to prevent waste, fraud, and mismanagement.

Herb W. Morgan today announced the release of his white paper, Radical Transparency in California State Finances: A Plan for Accountability and Oversight. Herb W. Morgan, candidate for California State Controller, today released a comprehensive white paper outlining a plan to implement real-time transparency across California’s $325+ billion budget, strengthen audit and withholding practices, and deploy proactive oversight tools aimed at reducing waste, fraud, and financial mismanagement.

The proposal presents a structured approach to improving financial visibility and accountability, including:

Real-time public access to state financial activity

Expanded use of the Controller’s statutory authority to enforce compliance

Dedicated compliance support teams to assist agencies

Centralized monitoring systems designed to identify risks earlier

The white paper highlights ongoing, documented challenges in California’s financial reporting and oversight systems, including:

Continued placement on the State Auditor’s High-Risk List related to delays in financial reporting, an issue identified since 2020 and noted in the State Auditor’s December 2025 update

Delays in the release of the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) beyond federally recommended timelines, including: FY 2021-22: Released approximately 20 months after fiscal year-end FY 2022-23: Released approximately 17-18 months after fiscal year-end FY 2023-24: Released approximately 15 months after fiscal year-end



These delays may impact federal compliance expectations and limit timely visibility into the state’s financial position.

The report also examines operational challenges associated with large-scale financial systems, including the FI$Cal project, citing cost overruns, implementation delays, and limitations in delivering real-time transparency.

“California has the resources to fund impactful programs that support residents across the state,” said Morgan. “However, timely reporting, consistent oversight, and effective use of existing authority are essential to ensuring those funds are managed responsibly. This plan focuses on strengthening those systems so they work as intended.”

Morgan’s proposal includes:

Real-time, transaction-level transparency through secure public dashboards

Conditional withholding of funds from non-compliant entities until corrective actions are taken

Deployment of compliance teams to support accurate reporting and adherence to standards

A centralized monitoring framework to track financial activity continuously

Exploration of secure, auditable ledger technologies to enhance accountability and traceability

“Taxpayers benefit when financial systems are transparent, timely, and accountable,” Morgan added. “By improving visibility and enforcing existing standards, California can better safeguard public funds and strengthen trust in how those resources are managed.”

The full white paper is available at: https://www.HerbMorgan.com/

About Herb W. Morgan

Herb W. Morgan is a fiscal conservative and transparency advocate running for California State Controller in 2026. A San Diego resident with deep experience in large-scale financial operations and controls, Morgan is committed to restoring accountability, protecting taxpayer dollars, and ensuring California’s compassionate programs reach those who need them most.

Media Contact:

Nicolette Mangubat

Swingwire Media, LLC

Phone: 619-306-6956

Email: nico@swingwiremedia.com

SOURCE: Herb Morgan for California State Controller 2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire