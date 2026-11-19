Chairman Awarded Robert Koch Medal in Gold for Lifetime Achievement

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical group, is pleased to announce that its Chairman, Professor Sir Marc Feldmann, has been awarded the Robert Koch Medal in Gold by the Robert Koch Foundation in recognition of his lifetime achievement in immunology.

The medal, conferred by the Foundation for a scientist’s life’s work, was presented at its award ceremony at the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin on 13 November 2026.

In announcing the award, the Robert Koch Foundation highlighted the following achievements:

Autoimmune disease research. Sir Marc is an immunologist and Professor Emeritus at the Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology, University of Oxford. His research has centered on autoimmune diseases, in which the immune system attacks the body’s own healthy tissue.

Sir Marc is an immunologist and Professor Emeritus at the Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology, University of Oxford. His research has centered on autoimmune diseases, in which the immune system attacks the body’s own healthy tissue. The TNF hypothesis. In the 1980s, working from studies of patient tissue with the rheumatologist Professor Sir Ravinder N. Maini, he proposed that the inflammatory mediator tumour necrosis factor (TNF) plays a central role in rheumatoid arthritis.

In the 1980s, working from studies of patient tissue with the rheumatologist Professor Sir Ravinder N. Maini, he proposed that the inflammatory mediator tumour necrosis factor (TNF) plays a central role in rheumatoid arthritis. Proof that blocking TNF works. He and Sir Ravinder devised new methods to test the hypothesis and demonstrated that TNF blockade effectively alters the course of the disease.

He and Sir Ravinder devised new methods to test the hypothesis and demonstrated that TNF blockade effectively alters the course of the disease. The first biological therapy for an autoimmune disease. Anti-TNF treatment became the first biological therapy to bring significant improvement in an autoimmune disease. It is now the standard of care and is used by millions of patients worldwide.

Anti-TNF treatment became the first biological therapy to bring significant improvement in an autoimmune disease. It is now the standard of care and is used by millions of patients worldwide. A new class of medicines. His work helped shape the development and clinical use of monoclonal antibodies as a therapeutic class, and of the biosimilars that followed.

His work helped shape the development and clinical use of monoclonal antibodies as a therapeutic class, and of the biosimilars that followed. Honours. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2010 for his contributions to medicine, in particular anti-TNF therapy. Together with Sir Ravinder he has received numerous international awards, including the 2003 Albert Lasker Award for Clinical Medical Research.

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2010 for his contributions to medicine, in particular anti-TNF therapy. Together with Sir Ravinder he has received numerous international awards, including the 2003 Albert Lasker Award for Clinical Medical Research. Current work. He continues to focus on translational research and on supporting young scientists.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented:

“The Robert Koch Medal in Gold recognizes a body of work that transformed the treatment of autoimmune disease and established antibody therapeutics as a pillar of modern medicine. We are privileged to have Sir Marc as our Chairman: his scientific judgement and translational experience continue to guide the Company as we advance our clinical programs. On behalf of the Board and the entire team, I congratulate him on this richly deserved honor.”

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Peter Redmond, Director peterredmond2@btinternet.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Caroline Rowe

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded clinical-stage biopharmaceutical group (LSE:HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, based at its research facility in New York City.

The Company is developing new therapies for blood and autoimmune diseases, advancing several distinct and complementary product candidates alongside the platform technologies from which it generates new ones. Its lead program, HG-CT-1, is a CAR-T cell therapy in a Phase 1 clinical trial for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

About the Robert Koch Foundation

The Robert Koch Foundation is a Berlin-based non-profit organization, established in 1907 and dedicated to advancing medical progress. It supports basic research into infectious diseases, together with exemplary projects addressing medical and hygiene problems. Each year the Foundation confers several distinguished scientific awards, among them the Robert Koch Prize, endowed with €120,000 and regarded as one of Germany’s foremost scientific distinctions, and the Robert Koch Medal in Gold, which honors a scientist’s outstanding life’s work. Further information: www.robert-koch-stiftung.de

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire