Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Publication of Prospectus

19 November 2025

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

(“Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”)

Publication of Prospectus

The Company is pleased to announce today the publication of a Prospectus in relation to the admission of 116,982 new ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each to be issued upon conversion of convertible loan notes issued by the Company on 31 August 2025 (the “Convertible Loan NotesShares“) and 439,629 new ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each to be issued following the exercise of certain of the warrants issued by the Company during 2025 (the “Warrant Shares“) (together the “New Ordinary Shares“) to listing in the equity shares (transition) category of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (together, “Admission“).

It is expected that Admission will become effective, and unconditional dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence on 24 November 2025.

The Prospectus will be available from the Company’s registered office at 6 Heddon Street, London W1B 4BT, United Kingdom and online at https://hemogenyx.com (subject to applicable securities laws).

An electronic copy of the Prospectus will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and should be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Peter Redmond, Director peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl Peterhouse Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE:HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City.

The Company is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as engines for novel product development.

