Hememics’ Graphene-Based ESAP(TM) Platform Validated by KanPro Research, Securing Commercial Trial Order

Deployment addresses the $1 billion antibody-reproducibility crisis by enabling rapid, objective validation of research reagents, reducing wasted time and cost in research and drug development.

Hememics Biotechnologies, Inc., a pioneer in graphene-based biosensing technology, today announced the successful on-site demonstration of its ESAP™ (Electrostatic Sensing for Analyte Profiling) platform at KanPro Research, Inc., a premier protein science and biomanufacturing CRO founded by Dr. Philip Gao.

Following a successful initial blind study that established proof-of-concept, and a subsequent on-site demonstration confirming the ability of ESAP™ to deliver definitive antibody-antigen binding results in under one hour-using a low-cost, disposable graphene chip cartridge-KanPro Research has placed an immediate commercial trial order to integrate ESAP™ into its production and validation workflows.

Solving the Multi-Billion Dollar Reproducibility Crisis

The life sciences sector is grappling with a major challenge: the antibody-reproducibility crisis. Industry analysis indicates that up to 50% of commercial research antibodies fail to bind their intended targets, resulting in over $1 billion in wasted research funds annually in the U.S. alone.

Current validation workflows (western blot, ELISA) rely on slow, interpretive colorimetric measurements. ESAP™ addresses these barriers by introducing a graphene-based electronic approach that is fast, objective, and affordable:

Electronic Detection: The platform eliminates the need for enzymes, optics, pumps, or wash steps.

Label-Free: Direct detection requires only one antibody binding event, not two.

Speed: Delivers an objective result in < 60 minutes (vs. 2-4 days for blot-based QC).

Accessibility: No capital equipment required (vs. $12k-$17k for imagers).

Affordable Consumables: Simple reader and one-time use chip cartridge system priced within most research consumables spending thresholds, avoiding costly capital expenditure approvals.

By delivering definitive “Yes/No” binding results in under an hour, ESAP™ enables labs to validate reagents before they are used in costly experiments, significantly improving research outcomes and efficiency.

A New Standard for Research Integrity

“The scientific community has long accepted that a significant portion of research reagents are unreliable, simply because the tools to check them were too slow or too expensive,” said John L. Warden, Jr., CEO of Hememics Biotechnologies.

“Our successful deployment with KanPro Research proves that ESAP™ can serve as the industry’s quality-control gatekeeper-ensuring that only validated, high-performance antibodies enter the research pipeline.”

Industry Adoption

KanPro Research, known for tackling difficult protein targets for biomanufacturing and discovery, recognized ESAP™ as a transformative tool for screening and QC.

“Demand for high-quality, reliable antibodies has never been higher, yet bottlenecks in validation continue to slow the entire industry,” said Dr. Philip Gao, Founder & President of KanPro Research. “Hememics’ ESAP™ platform delivers the speed, cost-efficiency, and objectivity our field has been missing. In our workflow, ESAP can easily eliminate up to 75% of the time required for blot-based methods, while providing a definitive binding answer in under an hour-without gels, washes, or imaging-could reshape antibody QC, hybridoma screening, and even upstream bioprocess analytics. We are excited to be among the first adopters.”

About Hememics Biotechnologies, Inc.

Hememics Biotechnologies is a Maryland-based company advancing the world’s first practical graphene-FET biosensing platform for rapid, label-free detection of proteins, antibodies, RNA, and small molecules. Its ESAP™ platform enables sub-hour antibody binding validation to improve research integrity and biomanufacturing workflows, while its HemChip® diagnostic platform delivers <5-minute multiplex testing for human, animal, and environmental applications. Powered by patented IP, low-cost chip fabrication, and more than a decade of technical development, Hememics is transforming biomolecular analysis-from the laboratory bench to point-of-need diagnostics-by making high-performance detection faster, simpler, and more accessible.

Media Contact

John L. Warden, Jr.

CEO, Hememics Biotechnologies, Inc.

jwarden@hememics.com | 202.903.1066

About KanPro Research, Inc.

Founded by Dr. Philip Gao, KanPro Research specializes in recombinant protein production, purification, and characterization. With 28 years of experience in molecular biology and large-scale protein production, Dr. Gao’s team has supported major vaccine and therapeutic development programs, serving clients across academia, government, and industry.

Media Contact:

Dr. Philip Gao

gao@kanpro-research.com

785-330-3228

SOURCE: Hememics Biotechnologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire