Helping Employers Hire Smarter: Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions Celebrates Seventeenth Consecutive Baker’s Dozen Honor

Competition for talent remains a defining challenge for employers seeking to attract and retain the people who drive business success. Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions, part of the Engage2Excel group of companies, has been recognized in HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings: Recruitment Process Outsourcing for 2026, ranking at #2 in Overall Midsize Deal RPO Leaders. It is the company’s 17th consecutive year receiving Baker’s Dozen recognition.

“As organizations continue to navigate uncertainty and transformation in the labor market, our mission remains the same: helping clients attract, hire and retain the talent they need to achieve their business goals,” said Darren Findley, President of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions. “Being recognized by HRO Today for the seventeenth consecutive year is especially meaningful because it reflects the confidence and trust our clients place in us. This recognition belongs to our employees, partners and clients who continuously challenge us to innovate and deliver exceptional hiring experiences.”

The annual Baker’s Dozen rankings are recognized throughout the industry as a trusted measure of provider performance because they are based entirely on direct customer feedback. HRO Today analyzes survey results across multiple service areas to determine overall rankings and identify leading providers.

“Today’s hiring environment requires more than filling open positions. Organizations need partners who understand how to create meaningful connections with candidates while delivering measurable business results,” said Andrea Shepherd, Chief Customer Officer, Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions. “We are honored by this recognition and grateful to our clients for their continued partnership. Their feedback inspires us to keep evolving our solutions and delivering the level of service, expertise and innovation they deserve.”

As talent acquisition leaders face ongoing pressure to do more with less, Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions remains focused on helping organizations improve recruiter efficiency, strengthen employer brands, enhance the candidate experience and secure the talent needed for long-term success.

For the complete 2026 HRO Today Baker’s Dozen RPO rankings, visit HRO Today.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With more than 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and strengthen business results.

Media Contact: Melissa Meunier | Vice President of Marketing | 800-688-3024

SOURCE: Engage2Excel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire