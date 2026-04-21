Helio Deploys Senior Leadership to Space Week New York 2026 to Strengthen Its Role in the Commercial Space Economy

Helio Corporation (OTC PINK:HLEO) (“Helio” or the “Company”), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today announced that members of its senior management team will be attending Space Week New York 2026 as part of its ongoing engagement with capital markets, government, and the broader commercial space ecosystem, further advancing strategic relationships in connection with its established and expanding presence across the lunar and orbital infrastructure sectors.

Helio’s presence at Space Week New York reflects the Company’s continued execution in the orbital infrastructure sector, anchored by the advancement of its space-based solar power system and reinforcing its position in the rapidly scaling commercial space economy. Throughout the week, Helio’s senior leadership will engage with key stakeholders across the aerospace, defense, finance, and policy ecosystems to establish strategic relationships and position Helio within the rapidly expanding commercial space economy.

Space Week New York 2026, organized by Empire Space, is a multi-day, citywide series of events taking place April 20-25 across New York City. Space Week New York is designed to accelerate the growth of the space economy by bringing together companies, investors, policymakers, and researchers in a concentrated, relationship-driven setting. Programming spans key topics including space finance, regulatory frameworks, orbital sustainability, and emerging technologies.

The week features capital markets discussions, industry panels, and curated networking events, including:

A Virtual Town Hall (April 20) outlining the trajectory of New York’s space economy and key industry themes

The NYC Kickoff Reception (April 22) hosted at Luxembourg House in collaboration with the Luxembourg Trade and Investment Office New York and the Luxembourg American Chamber of Commerce, convening global stakeholders across finance and space

The SpaceTech Legal & Capital Playbook (April 23), focused on fundraising strategies, regulatory frameworks, and scaling space ventures

The New York Space Forum (April 24), the flagship full-day event hosted at the Intrepid Museum, featuring industry leaders discussing commercialization, infrastructure, and innovation in space

A series of private meetings, rooftop gatherings, and curated networking events throughout the week, culminating in a closing event on April 25

Throughout the week, Helio’s leadership team will participate in industry discussions and private meetings aimed at advancing partnerships across capital markets, aerospace engineering, and government stakeholders. The Company views its participation as a foundational step in integrating into the broader orbital infrastructure ecosystem while aligning with partners who share a long-term vision for sustainable space development.

“Space Week New York brings together the key decision-makers driving the evolution of the space economy,” said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. “For Helio, it is an opportunity to deepen relationships that will accelerate deployment of our space-based solar power architecture and further establish our role in the future of energy and infrastructure in orbit.”

As global demand for energy continues to grow alongside increasing activity in Earth’s orbit and beyond, Helio believes space-based solar power represents a transformative solution capable of delivering continuous, scalable energy to both terrestrial and space-based applications.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka “Power plants in space” that captures solar energy beyond Earth’s atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the ‘problem solvers to the space industry,’ Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like “believes,” “could,” “possibly,” “probably,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” or “consider” or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company’s business plans or model.

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

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