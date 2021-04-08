Helbiz Partners with Italian Art and Design School, Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti, to Transform Electric Scooters Into Works of Art

Will Launch 750 E-Scooters at Milan Design Week

MILAN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helbiz, a leader in micro-mobility and the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), today announced that 750 e-scooters, equipped with interchangeable batteries, will be on display at Milan Design Week from April 12-18. To celebrate the occasion, Helbiz partnered with Italian art and design school, Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti (NABA), to hold a contest among students to create an original design around the theme of “style at the service of public mobility” led by professors Alberto Bettinetti e Federica Clerici.

The contest called for the creation of three distinctive designs that represent the three main districts that frame Design Week, including Brera, Ventura Lambrate and Tortona. To participate, students were asked to transform Helbiz e-scooters into real design objects in motion, highlighting the spirit and style of each district.

“Electric scooters are already an iconic symbol of our times and will be increasingly so given their contribution to making cities increasingly sustainable and livable,” said Matteo Fioribello, Head of Marketing at Helbiz. “For this reason, we are always looking for projects that raise the aesthetic, and functional standards of this extraordinary vehicle. The projects developed by NABA represent in this sense the perfect synthesis between “beauty” and “territory” in a city, Milan, which is universally recognized as the world capital of design.”

The winning design, created by students Niccolò Etiopia, Andrea Gatto, Anna Novello and Camilla Rui, was inspired by three elements including immersion, interaction and technology—Helbiz being the common link between those three concepts. The design is a metaphorical representation of the scientific advancement of with the focal point being the three main Design Week design districts.

“This was a project that challenged the creative sensitivities of our students, helping them move from potential consumers to designers of the future. The enhancement of the city of Milan, in the areas that have made the culture of Italian design international, has a balance between geometries and bright colors that are well suited for an innovative and sustainable way of urban mobility,” said Patrizia Moschella, NABA Communication and Graphic Design Area Leader.

This partnership with NABA supports Helbiz’s continued commitment to further promote the world of art and design globally. It follows the recent collaboration with Miami-based artist, Vick Garcia, who partnered with Helbiz to create the first street art project around smart micro-mobility.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds in over 30 cities around the world including Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Arlington, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Miami, Milan, Richmond and Rome. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz announced on February 8, 2021 it has entered into a merger agreement with GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV) (“GreenVision”) a SPAC, which, upon closing, will result in Helbiz becoming the first micro-mobility company listed on Nasdaq.

About GreenVision Acquisition Corp.

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

NABA, Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti

NABA, Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti is an academy for training in art and design: it is the largest private academy in Italy and the first to have received official recognition from the Ministry of University and Research (MUR) in 1981. With its two campuses in Milan and Rome, it offers first and second level courses in the fields of design, fashion design, graphics and communication, multimedia arts, new technologies, scenography and visual arts, for which it issues academic diplomas equivalent to university degrees. Founded as a private initiative in Milan in 1980 by Ausonio Zappa, Guido Ballo and Gianni Colombo, its aim has always been to challenge the rigidity of the academic tradition and to introduce visions and languages closer to contemporary artistic practices and to the system of art and creative professions. NABA has been selected by QS World University Rankings® by Subject as the best Italian Academy of Fine Arts and among the first 100 institutions in the world in the field of Art & Design, it has been included by Domus Magazine among the 100 best schools of Design and Architecture in Europe, and by Frame among the 30 best postgraduate schools of Design and Fashion in the world.

Galileo Global Education

NABA, Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti is part of Galileo Global Education, one of the main international players in private higher education, with an offer that ranges from applied arts, fashion, design, digital/web, to economics and medicine. Through its network of 45 schools, the group is present with over 85 campuses in 13 countries around the world and has over 120,000 students enrolled. It is the largest reality in higher education in Europe, both in terms of geographical spread and variety of courses offered.

