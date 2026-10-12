Hedgeye 130/30 Equity ETF (HELS) and Hedgeye Index Adds ETF (ADDS) to Delist and Liquidate

Hedgeye Asset Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) announced that the Hedgeye 130/30 Equity ETF (HELS) and the Hedgeye Index Adds ETF (ADDS) (collectively, the “Funds”) will voluntarily delist from NYSE Arca, Inc. on October 20, 2026, and subsequently liquidate on October 26, 2026.

Effective as of the close of regular trading on October 20, 2026, the Funds will no longer accept creation orders and will be delisted from NYSE Arca, Inc. From the close of regular trading on October 20, 2026, through the liquidation date, the Funds’ shares will no longer trade on NYSE Arca, Inc., and there can be no assurance that a market will be available for the sale of the Funds’ shares.

Any shareholders who remain invested in the Funds on the liquidation date will receive a distribution equal to the value of their remaining investment in the Funds, less any applicable Fund liabilities and expenses, in accordance with the Funds’ liquidation plan. The sale or liquidation of shares in the Funds will be a taxable event. Shareholders should consult their tax advisers regarding the tax consequences of the sale of their Fund shares and the termination and liquidation of the Funds.

As shareholders redeem shares of the Funds, the Funds may be unable to achieve their investment objectives or maintain their other investment policies. Accordingly, during the period from October 20, 2026, through the liquidation date, the Funds may increase their cash holdings and deviate from their investment objectives and other investment policies.

The liquidation of the Funds’ portfolios may result in brokerage commissions and other transaction costs, which will be borne by the Funds and their shareholders. In addition, the Funds will bear expenses incurred in connection with the liquidations that have been deemed extraordinary expenses.

Investing involves risks including the risk of principal loss.

Before investing in the fund, the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the fund. Copies of the fund’s prospectus may be obtained by visiting www.hedgeyeam.com/HELS or calling +1 (888) 711-8292. Read it carefully before investing.

The fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

SOURCE: Hedgeye Asset Managment

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