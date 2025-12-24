Hebei Turns to Flash Mobs and Livestreams to Win over North American Tourists

Hebei, the region that encircles Beijing, is pioneering a new model for cultural tourism promotion that blends centuries-old traditions with cutting-edge digital storytelling.

When dancers and musicians took over a corner of Times Square in October, hundreds of passersby stopped to watch, phones raised. The flash mob was part of an ambitious campaign by Hebei province to introduce its rich cultural heritage to North American audiences.

Hebei, the region that encircles Beijing, is pioneering a new model for cultural tourism promotion that blends centuries-old traditions with cutting-edge digital storytelling. The approach is paying dividends: Social media posts from the campaign have reached millions, and tourism officials report growing interest from North American travel agencies.

The push reflects how Chinese provinces are successfully adapting to reach international travelers in the digital age. By embracing social media, experiential events and livestreaming, local governments are making China’s vast cultural landscape more accessible to global audiences.

“Amazing Hebei,” the province’s tourism initiative, has staged well-received events from New York to Toronto in recent months. The Times Square performance-featuring traditional music synchronized with content on the square’s massive electronic billboards-drew enthusiastic crowds and marked a milestone as the first Chinese regional tourism brand to stage a flash mob in the Manhattan landmark.

Unlocking Hidden Treasures

Hebei’s cultural assets are formidable. The province boasts several UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the stunning Chengde Mountain Resort where Qing Dynasty emperors escaped Beijing’s summer heat, imperial tombs showcasing centuries of architectural mastery, and sections of the Great Wall. Historic cities like Handan, Baoding and Chengde have shaped Chinese civilization for millennia.

Provincial officials are succeeding in their mission to share these treasures with the world. In August, Cangzhou city welcomed 29 young people from the U.S., Britain, France and other countries for immersive workshops in martial arts and acrobatics-both art forms deeply rooted in Hebei’s traditions. The experience resonated: Several participants who are social media influencers posted enthusiastic content throughout their trip, with their combined posts reaching millions of followers globally.

The momentum built through September when the China Wuqiao International Circus Festival-one of three major international circus competitions worldwide-conducted an innovative global livestream. Named for Hebei’s Wuqiao county, renowned as the “hometown of acrobatics,” the festival attracted coverage from The Associated Press, NBC, ABC and CBS. The livestream successfully reached audiences in more than 30 countries, demonstrating the power of digital platforms to transcend borders.

Andrew White, an adjunct professor at St. John’s University in New York who attended a Hebei presentation, said the events opened his eyes to the province’s depth. “I’ve visited Shijiazhuang, Cangzhou and Chengde, and each city has its own distinct character,” he said. “These presentations help people understand what makes Hebei special-it’s a revelation for anyone curious about authentic Chinese culture.”

Building Bridges

The timing of Hebei’s North American outreach aligns with China’s broader reopening to international tourism. In November, China resumed group tour operations to Canada, complementing earlier policy changes that have streamlined visa processes and expanded payment options for foreign visitors. These improvements are making travel to China increasingly convenient.

The cultural exchange is creating genuine connections. Yue-Sai Kan, co-chair of the nearly century-old China Institute in New York, attended a Hebei promotional event and came away inspired. “I’m eager to explore more of Hebei,” she said. “Today’s China offers visitors exceptional experiences-it’s among the world’s safest countries with remarkably clean cities, and travelers consistently comment on how friendly and welcoming people are.”

Tourism industry experts say Hebei’s multimedia approach represents best practices in destination marketing. The photo exhibitions in New York and Toronto, featuring 100 striking images of mountain landscapes, vibrant cities and traditional life, have successfully sparked curiosity about the province’s diversity. Rather than simply promoting tourism, these initiatives are fostering cultural understanding.

“What we’re seeing is a sophisticated strategy that goes beyond advertising,” said one tourism consultant familiar with the campaign. “By creating shareable experiences and authentic cultural encounters, Hebei is building lasting interest in what the province offers.”

A Model for Cultural Diplomacy

The province’s success offers valuable lessons for cultural promotion in an interconnected world. By meeting audiences where they are-on social media platforms, at iconic global landmarks, through livestreamed events-Hebei is making Chinese regional culture accessible and compelling to international audiences.

The response from North American participants has been overwhelmingly positive. Many express surprise at discovering Hebei’s wealth of historic sites and living traditions, noting that the province deserves far more recognition than it currently receives in Western travel narratives.

As more provinces adopt similar strategies, China’s regional cultural diversity is becoming visible to global travelers in unprecedented ways. Hebei’s experience demonstrates that thoughtful, creative outreach can transform perceptions and build genuine interest in destinations beyond the most familiar tourist circuits.

For travelers seeking authentic cultural experiences, Hebei’s campaign delivers an appealing message: Some of China’s most extraordinary heritage sites and vibrant traditions await discovery just beyond Beijing’s borders. With improved access, digital connectivity and welcoming communities, the province is positioning itself as a destination whose time has come.

Contact:

Run Miao

Email: Info@xinhuanetus.com

SOURCE: Xinhuanet North America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire