Hearten AI to Release the World’s First AI Relationship Coach with Built-In Somatic Tools

Hearten AI integrates nervous system regulation videos directly into chat to transform how people process and heal relationship dynamics.

The new version of Hearten AI , now available on iOS and Android, offers a groundbreaking way to break free from toxic relationship cycles. Designed for anyone feeling trapped in recurring patterns with partners, friends, family, or colleagues, the app uses AI-assisted coaching and embedded somatic tools to help users create real emotional change. Unlike traditional therapy apps, Hearten AI isn’t built for diagnosis – it’s a supportive structure designed to meet people in the exact relationship difficulty they’re facing, offering science-backed psychoeducation, reflective dialogue, and practical body-based exercises. The result is accessible, empathy-driven coaching without the bias or superficial advice found in generic self-help tools.

“As someone who’s worked at the intersection of wellness, design thinking, and AI, my philosophy for Hearten is simple: accessible healing, personalized safety, and actionable tools,” says founder Shanshan Gong. “From breakup recovery to rebuilding after infidelity and shifting long-standing patterns, our roadmap is about giving people clear, guided pathways for the specific relationship challenges they are facing – not just generic advice.”

Who Hearten AI is for

Many of these midlife users are not just looking for quick tips; they want to understand and actively rewire the relationship patterns that have followed them for years. They may be recovering from divorce or infidelity, juggling teenagers and aging parents, or questioning long-standing dynamics in their closest relationships. For people in this stage, a tool that only targets thoughts is not enough – they need support that reaches the nervous system, where so many of their automatic reactions and attachment patterns are stored.

Hearten AI’s approach is grounded in growing research on the brain-body connection, which shows that emotional responses and relational habits are deeply tied to the state of the nervous system, not just to conscious thinking. Instead of asking users to simply “think differently,” the app is built to help them feel safer, calmer, and more regulated in the moments that matter most. This is where its embedded somatic exercises come in: short, guided practices that can be launched directly from the chat to help users downshift from fight-or-flight, reconnect with their body, and create enough internal space to choose a new response.

Around these tools, Hearten AI uses a framework called “regulate, resonate, regenerate.” First, the app helps users regulate their nervous system so they are not overwhelmed by emotion. Then it guides them to resonate more accurately with what they feel and need in a given relationship moment. Finally, it supports them in regenerating new patterns – turning insights into healthier boundaries, more honest communication, and different choices over time. By making this process available 24/7, one conversation and one somatic exercise at a time, the app aims to make meaningful change feel less like a breakthrough event and more like a series of accessible, repeatable steps.

How Hearten AI Supports Toxic Relationship Healing

Hearten AI is built for the harder side of relationship healing: breaking toxic patterns, recovering from breakups, and working through infidelity or long-standing dynamics, not just getting quick tips. It invites users to describe what happened in a difficult interaction and then guides them with structured prompts, psychoeducation, and suggestions for next steps in love, family, and work relationships.

Somatic videos are embedded directly into the coaching chat, so users can launch short nervous-system regulation exercises at the exact moment they feel overwhelmed, shut down, or triggered. This combination of reflective conversation, science-backed guidance, and in-the-moment body-based tools turns each session into a focused mini-coaching experience that can fit into a busy day.

Screenshots of the Hearten AI relationship coaching app

The Science Behind Somatic Relationship Coaching

Many people stuck in toxic relationships carry unhealed attachment wounds or complex trauma from earlier in life, which show up as patterns like choosing unavailable partners, people-pleasing, or staying in one-sided relationships. These patterns live not only in thoughts but in the nervous system, which can react to conflict or intimacy as if it is still under threat.

Somatic and trauma research suggests that real change comes from repeated experiences of safety and regulation, not mindset shifts alone. Hearten AI uses brief somatic exercises and just-in-time support to help users calm their system while processing painful relationship events, making it easier to practice new boundaries, communication, and choices in real time.

Where to Find Hearten AI

Hearten AI is available on iOS and Android .

About Somabrain, the Company Behind Hearten AI

Hearten AI is developed by Somabrain, a Helsinki-based startup founded in April 2023 by relationship coach & wellness entrepreneur Shanshan Gong. Somabrain’s work sits at the intersection of behavioral science, somatic practices, and AI, with a mission to make nervous-system-aware relationship support widely accessible.

Before founding Somabrain, Gong launched a web-based, gamified app in 2022 that combined somatic exercises with situational AI relationship advice, which laid the groundwork for Hearten AI’s current approach. Since Somabrain’s official launch, the team has focused on bringing this vision to mobile, rolling out Hearten AI on both iOS and Android so users can access somatic relationship coaching anytime, anywhere.

Media Contact:

Company: Somabrain Oy (Ltd)

Contact: Gong Shanshan

Email: shanshan@heartenapp.ai

Website: www.heartenapp.ai

SOURCE: Somabrain Oy (Ltd)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire