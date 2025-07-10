Healthy Spaces Podcast: Cool Air, Hot Takes – Get the Scoop on Decarbonization

Season 5, Episode 2: Welcoming Trane’s Cool Air, Hot Takes to Healthy Spaces

VIDEO: Watch Season 5 Episode 2: Cool Air, Hot Takes – Get the Scoop on Decarbonization

Working toward a sustainable tomorrow is a collaborative effort. We go farther when we go together. Taking a holistic approach to sustainability might mean looking at operations, supply chain and equipment efficiencies. And connecting those are the engineers who know the market, the technologies and the systems approach that can magnify impact.

Educating on decarbonization and electrification strategies

In this episode, we speak to Charles Jelen, Sales Leader for Sustainable Systems and Dan Gentry, Applications Engineer at Trane. By day, they’re out there every day talking to customers, educating, and finding solutions, but by night they are the hosts of Trane’s Cool Air, Hot Takes podcast.

We talk about decarbonization strategies, engineering the perfect solutions and projects that have inspired them, plus the hottest of hot takes.

Watch or listen to the full episode to get the scoop on decarbonization and hear about energy efficiency best practices that can help companies meet their own sustainability goals.

Featured in this Episode:

Hosts:

Dominique Silva, Marketing Leader EMEA, Trane Technologies

Scott Tew, Vice President Sustainability and Managing Director, Center for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, Trane Technologies

Guests:

Charles Jelen, Sales Leader for Sustainable Systems, Trane Technologies

Dan Gentry, Applications Engineer, Trane Technologies

Emma Van Fossen, Energy Engineering Team Lead, Trane Technologies

About Healthy Spaces

Healthy Spaces is a podcast by Trane Technologies where experts and disruptors explore how climate technology and innovation are transforming the spaces where we live, work, learn and play.

This season, hosts Dominique Silva and Scott Tew bring a fresh batch of uplifting stories, featuring inspiring people who are overcoming challenges to drive positive change across multiple industries. We’ll discover how technology and AI can drive business growth, and help the planet breathe a little bit easier.

