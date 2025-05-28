Healthcare IT Leaders Named MEDITECH Alliance Consulting Services Partner

Firm Recognized for Expertise in Implementing and Optimizing MEDITECH Solutions

Healthcare IT Leaders, a leading provider of healthcare IT consulting and workforce solutions, is proud to announce its designation as a MEDITECH Alliance Consulting Services Partner. This recognition places the firm among a select group of consulting organizations approved by MEDITECH to deliver expert guidance and services for the implementation and optimization of MEDITECH’s Expanse Electronic Health Record (EHR) platform.

The MEDITECH Alliance Consulting Services Program connects healthcare organizations with trusted consulting firms that have a proven track record of success in electronic health record (EHR) strategy and execution. Partners in the program are carefully selected based on their demonstrated proficiency in delivering tangible results, aligning with MEDITECH’s commitment to innovation and quality outcomes in healthcare IT.

Healthcare IT Leaders earned the designation by guiding healthcare systems through complex digital transitions. The firm’s methodology emphasizes collaboration and operational optimization to ensure each client’s goals and challenges are met with customized solutions.

“We are honored to be recognized as a MEDITECH Alliance Consulting Services Partner,” said Ben Hilmes, CEO, Healthcare IT Leaders. “This designation reflects our team’s dedication to delivering high-quality EHR solutions that enhance patient care and operational efficiency. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with MEDITECH to support healthcare organizations in achieving their digital transformation goals.”

As a Consulting Services Partner, Healthcare IT Leaders will provide a range of services, including strategic planning, system implementation, workflow optimization, and training, all tailored to the unique needs of healthcare providers utilizing MEDITECH’s Expanse platform. This partnership ensures that clients receive comprehensive support to maximize the value of their EHR investments.

About Healthcare IT Leaders

Healthcare IT Leaders is a national leader in IT consulting and workforce solutions. We help leading hospitals and health systems achieve their goals for digital transformation and optimal patient care with implementation services, project management, consulting, managed services, and talent solutions. Learn more at www.healthcareitleaders.com

