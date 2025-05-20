Healthbox Launches Personalized, Clean Supplement Packs to Simplify Daily Wellness Routines

With zero fillers, personalized recommendations, and eco-friendly daily sachets, Healthbox reimagines how people take vitamins, starting with a one-minute quiz.

Healthbox, a new direct-to-consumer wellness brand, has officially launched its personalized supplement subscription service. The company aims to simplify how people choose and take their daily vitamins with an innovative quiz-based platform and clean, minimal-ingredient formulas.

“At Healthbox, we realized that people are overwhelmed by supplement aisles and confused by long ingredient lists,” said Victor Petraitis, founder and CEO. “We created a personalized, low-tox solution that delivers the essentials-without the junk-right to your door.”

Each customer begins with a quiz covering their diet, lifestyle, and health goals. Based on their answers, Healthbox recommends a daily supplement routine from its curated line of clean, high-quality products. All supplements are delivered in compact, daily-use sachets made from compostable materials-eliminating clutter, plastic bottles, and guesswork.

Healthbox’s capsules contain no dyes, sweeteners, preservatives, or fillers, and are encapsulated in-house in the U.S. to maintain quality. The company currently offers over 30 supplements targeting key health areas like energy, gut support, stress, focus, and immunity.

“We want to make wellness more accessible, clean, and consistent,” said Jillian Petraitis, co-founder and certified health coach with a degree in nutrition and dietetics. “Our goal is to help people build habits that stick.”

The Healthbox team also emphasizes sustainability and transparency. All packaging is recyclable or compostable, and formulas contain only what’s needed-nothing more.

The subscription service is now live at www.healthbox.store. Users can pause, skip, or modify boxes at any time.

