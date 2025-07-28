Headwall Partners Serves as Financial Advisor to Vulcan Metals on Its Acquisition of the Graphic Arts Business of Luxfer

Headwall Partners LLC (“Headwall”), an independent investment banking firm focused exclusively on the steel, metals, and mining industries, is pleased to announce it has served as financial advisor to Vulcan Metals Specialty Products, Inc. (“Vulcan”), a newly created affiliate of TerraMar Capital LLC (“TerraMar”), on its July 2, 2025 acquisition of the Graphic Arts business of Luxfer Holdings PLC (“Luxfer Graphic Arts”).

“We are proud to have supported TerraMar through this important transaction,” said Peter J. Scott, Founder and Managing Partner of Headwall, “we wish the TerraMar and Vulcan teams much success in the next chapter for Luxfer Graphic Arts.”

“We are thrilled that our portfolio company, Vulcan, has completed the acquisition of Luxfer Graphic Arts,” said Joshua Phillips, Founder & Managing Partner of TerraMar, “the Headwall team was instrumental in helping us enter and navigate the process, and Headwall’s knowledge of the industry and the individuals involved was instrumental in our success.”

Luxfer Graphic Arts, at its facility in Madison IL, near St. Louis, is a producer of specialty magnesium sheet and plate used for metal foil-stamping and embossing dies, and other uses.

##

About Headwall Partners

Founded in 2016, Headwall Partners is an independent investment banking firm focused on the steel, metals, and mining industries. Headwall provides strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity capital raises, restructurings, and other investment banking services. Clients rely on Headwall for its in-depth metals industry knowledge, candid advice, and intellectual rigor. Headwall Partners is based in Delray Beach, Florida, and serves clients globally. To learn more about Headwall Partners, please visit www.headwallpartners.com.

About TerraMar Capital LLC

TerraMar Capital LLC is an investment platform headquartered in Los Angeles that is focused on providing capital to middle-market businesses in an effort to help them reach their full potential. TerraMar seeks to partner with outstanding management teams to drive growth and value while serving as a resource by providing industry knowledge, operational best practices, and relevant relationships. For more information, please visit www.terramarcapital.com.

Contact Information

Peter J Scott

Managing Partner

peter.scott@headwallpartners.com

+1 203-605-6338

SOURCE: Headwall Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire