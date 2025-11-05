Headroom Productions Brings Unmatched RF Precision To “The Traitors” With Wisycom

MONTREAL, NOVEMBER 5, 2025 — When it comes to outfitting complex, multi-venue reality shows with flawless audio capture, few do it better than Headroom Productions. Based in Canada and led by CEO Jean-Sébastien Roy, the company has become a go-to provider of broadcast equipment rentals for high-profile, unscripted productions — managing everything from consoles to advanced RF systems. With a portfolio that includes “Survivor Canada,” “I’m a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here,” “Star Académie” and more, Headroom sets new standards in audio capture, thanks to its long-standing, positive experience with solutions from Wisycom.

One of the company’s most ambitious projects to date is the reality series “The Traitors,” which presents significant logistical challenges due to its sprawling set, remote locations and constant on-the-go cast movement. “ ‘Traitors’ is the perfect example of why we use Wisycom,” explains Roy. “We run a full-scale Wisycom setup across the entire production. From the moment the cast leaves the manor to the final challenge, we capture pristine audio, even when we can’t see the cast.”

For “The Traitors,” Headroom deploys a sophisticated Wisycom system comprised of 16 antennas, multiple Wisycom MAT288 matrix systems for RF-over-fiber connectivity and four of the brand’s MRK16 receivers — two at the manor and two at the challenge venue. The show additionally utilizes 26 Wisycom MTP61 bodypack transmitters, chosen for their compact size and robust functionality.

“We use the MTP61 packs not just for wireless transmission, but also for recording inside cars and during large-scale challenges,” continues Roy. “This allows us to keep the audio synced and intact even when coverage isn’t possible in real-time. What really sets Wisycom apart is reliability. These packs never fail. We’ve had receivers dropped in water and exposed to extreme sun, and they still hold up.”

The MRK16’s small form-factor has been invaluable for this project, which involves frequent travel and outdoor recording. “We’re constantly moving gear by boat or vehicle. The MRK16 makes it easy to transport high-quality RF capabilities without bulky racks,” says Roy. “ENG kits outfitted with MCR54 receivers also allowed the crew to capture spontaneous moments during challenges with maximum flexibility.”

A major advantage of Wisycom, according to Roy, is its end-to-end integration. “It’s a complete solution — from the antennas to the RF amplifiers, to the matrix systems, everything talks to each other,” he notes. “We can sync timecode, transfer data and switch frequencies seamlessly between studio and field environments. That kind of interoperability is what makes solutions from the brand so powerful for us.”

Having used Wisycom since the launch of the MCR42 over a decade ago, Headroom Productions continues to trust the brand for almost all its reality TV productions. “Wisycom offers versatility, flexibility and unmatched RF reliability,” says Roy. “Other systems we’ve tried just can’t compete at the same scale.”

In addition to the Wisycom system, Headroom relies on DPA Microphones — specifically the 6060 Subminiature Lavalier Microphones, for the show. “The mics just sound great,” says Roy. “More importantly, they don’t change over time. That consistency is crucial for long-format reality productions. We also use the mics on shows like ‘I’m a Celebrity,’ where they get trashed — literally. The mics take hits and are covered with glue, food, water, you name it. Most of the time, we can just rinse them and they’re good to go.”

Whether its navigating crazy elements in “I’m a Celebrity” or ensuring reliable car-to-challenge capture on “The Traitors,” Headroom’s strategic deployment of both Wisycom and DPA ensures elite-level performance and rugged durability in even the toughest conditions. “Wisycom lets us do things no other brand can. It’s why we keep coming back,” Roy concludes. “Reality TV requires constant adaption, and both brands give us the tools to adapt without compromise.”