Headquarterz Launches ‘The Community Cup’ Online Fundraising Challenge, Offering $1 Million in Rewards for Nonprofits

The popular social platform Headquarterz that’s helping nonprofits join the creator economy, today announced the launch of The Community Cup: Online Fundraising Challenge , a nationwide digital competition where nonprofits compete to grow their supporter base, raise donations, and increase their impact this holiday season. The month-long challenge, running from Nov. 25 to Dec. 25, gives participating organizations the chance to “Double Their Impact” and win their share of more than $1 million in cash, grants, donations, ad credits and media exposure.

Open to 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(6) nonprofits across the United States, once enrolled, nonprofits are encouraged to text and email supporters, share their channels widely, post stories and updates weekly, and participate in mini-challenges that award bonus points and help them climb the real-time Headquarterz Leaderboard.

From registration, nonprofits begin earning value through increased donations, new monthly and yearly donation subscribers, free supporters, strengthened brand awareness, mission exposure and positive PR. Top performers on the Leaderboard will receive “Double the Impact” matching funds and tailored prize packages, including cash awards, monthly ad grant and spotlight features on Headquarterz, while additional mini-challenges such as “First to 100 Subscribers,” “Most Shares,” “Best Impact Story,” and “Community Favorite Award” ensure organizations of all sizes have multiple opportunities to win.

At the end of the challenge, one standout organization will be named the 2025 Community Cup Champion, recognized for exceptional performance in donations, subscriber growth, engagement, storytelling and consistency. The champion will receive a major cash award, the largest ad grant package, a national PR spotlight, a Smart TV video ad campaign as well as premium national feature placements – helping them carry campaign momentum into the new year.

Nonprofits can register now , with registration open immediately and winners announced on Jan. 1, 2026. To join The Community Cup, organizations must be a valid 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(6), have a Headquarterz Nonprofit Channel, upload at least one post per week, connect a valid donation method, agree to challenge terms – and actively promote their participation to supporters.

For more information or to register, visit www.headquarterz.com .

About Headquarterz

Headquarterz is transforming the nonprofit sector into a creator economy, giving organizations the tools to generate recurring revenue through multiple channels, including ad revenue, donation subscriptions, digital storytelling, and fundraising online and offline – unlocking new growth opportunities in one integrated platform. Built independently and now entering its growth phase, Headquarterz is actively seeking strategic partnerships to scale its impact and drive the future of digital content monetization. For more information, please visit Headquarterz . Available on mobile via the Apple App Store and Google Play – and accessible on tablet and web.

