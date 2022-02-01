Head to HBO Max for All Things Elvis March 1st – 14th

In Honor of the “ELVIS” Movie’s 8 Academy Award Nominations, HBO Max Serves Up Elvis Presley 8 Different Ways

Make the Streamer Your One-Stop Shop to Experience a Specially Curated Lineup of Entertainment Showcasing the Global Icon

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Starting Wednesday, March 1st, Elvis aficionados can find a newly collected array of exciting Elvis Presley-based entertainment streaming on HBO Max through March 14th—The Elvis Presley Collection.





“ELVIS” director/producer/writer Baz Luhrmann stated: “Having spent years researching Elvis’s life and his life’s work, I then had the privilege of telling his remarkable story on the big screen, along with my wonderful crafts teams, Tom Hanks and the phenomenal Austin Butler, who truly brought this rebel to life. That’s why it’s really exciting to see HBO Max embracing all that Elvis Presley had to offer, and in turn offering that to its subscribers. Whether you love Elvis the global music icon and incomparable stage performer, or Elvis the actor who attempted to take Hollywood by storm—or if you want to learn what a deeply spiritual, private and complex man he really was—they’ve made it available all in one place.”

The Elvis Presley Collection includes:

Baz Luhrmann’s 8-time Academy Award-nominated, 4-time BAFTA-winning feature film “ELVIS,” starring Austin Butler as the original punk rocker in a story spanning over 30 years, exploring the artist and the man—through love, loss and his unprecedented rise to fame, set against the backdrop of America’s tumultuous cultural landscape and the timeless music he gave the world.

starring Austin Butler as the original punk rocker in a story spanning over 30 years, exploring the artist and the man—through love, loss and his unprecedented rise to fame, set against the backdrop of America’s tumultuous cultural landscape and the timeless music he gave the world. Warner Bros. Pictures’ 30-minute special “Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen,” which goes behind the scenes of Baz Luhrmann’s cinematic feature “ELVIS” to explore the making of the Oscar-nominated film and to examine Elvis’s enduring legacy as a rebel.

which goes behind the scenes of Baz Luhrmann’s cinematic feature “ELVIS” to explore the making of the Oscar-nominated film and to examine Elvis’s enduring legacy as a rebel. “Elvis Presley: The Searcher” – This comprehensive two-part 2018 HBO Documentary Film from award-winning director Thom Zimny explores Elvis Presley’s lifelong creative journey, from childhood through his 1976 “Jungle Room” recording sessions.

– This comprehensive two-part 2018 HBO Documentary Film from award-winning director Thom Zimny explores Elvis Presley’s lifelong creative journey, from childhood through his 1976 “Jungle Room” recording sessions. “Elvis on Tour” – Extensive concert footage highlights this documentary about the Presley’s touring in the early 1970s.

– Extensive concert footage highlights this documentary about the Presley’s touring in the early 1970s. “Elvis: That’s the Way It Is” – The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll prepares himself for one of his biggest Vegas shows ever.

– The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll prepares himself for one of his biggest Vegas shows ever. “It Happened at the World’s Fair” – Presley stars in this 1963 classic about a pair of broke, smalltime pilots who go to the Seattle World’s Fair to try to win some money…but find romance instead.

– Presley stars in this 1963 classic about a pair of broke, smalltime pilots who go to the Seattle World’s Fair to try to win some money…but find romance instead. “Jailhouse Rock” – In this 1957 film that spawned the hit song, Presley stars as Vince who, after saving a woman’s life from an attacker, is sent to the slammer, where he starts up a band and makes a name for himself. When released, he becomes a national idol and is sent to Hollywood for stardom.

– In this 1957 film that spawned the hit song, Presley stars as Vince who, after saving a woman’s life from an attacker, is sent to the slammer, where he starts up a band and makes a name for himself. When released, he becomes a national idol and is sent to Hollywood for stardom. “Viva Las Vegas” – Presley stars in the 1964 fan-favorite as a racecar driver preparing for the Grand Prix whiling away in Las Vegas working as a waiter to pay for his new engine when he strikes up a romance with a beautiful young woman.

About “ELVIS”

Four-time BAFTA Award winner “ELVIS” was not only the highest-grossing non-franchise feature of 2022, but it has also garnered eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor in a Lead Role for star Austin Butler, and Best Cinematography—making director of photography Mandy Walker only the third woman in history to be nominated in the category. It was also nominated for Film Editing, Costume Design, Production Design, Makeup and Hairstyling and Sound.

The film’s star, Austin Butler, won a BAFTA Award and a Golden Globe Award, and is nominated for an Oscar for his performance. “ELVIS,” which won BAFTAs for Costume Design, Casting and Makeup and Hairstyling as well, was also included on 22 Top Films of the Year lists, including AFI’s Top Ten Films of the Year, and continues to garner such accolades as the Costume Designers Guild Award for Excellence in Period Film and the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ Golden Reel Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture.

Starring alongside Butler and Tom Hanks are Helen Thomson as Elvis’s mother, Gladys, Richard Roxburgh as Elvis’s father, Vernon, and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla. Luhrmann directed from a screenplay by Baz Luhrmann & Sam Bromell and Baz Luhrmann & Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner, story by Baz Luhrmann and Jeremy Doner. The film’s Oscar-nominated producers are Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss. Toby Emmerich, Courtenay Valenti and Kevin McCormick executive produced.

The director’s behind-the-scenes creative team includes Oscar-nominated director of photography Mandy Walker, Oscar-winning production designer and costume designer Catherine Martin, Oscar-nominated production designer Karen Murphy, Oscar-nominated editors Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, Oscar-nominated visual effects supervisor Thomas Wood (“Mad Max: Fury Road”), and Grammy-nominated music supervisor Anton Monsted and composer/executive music producer Elliott Wheeler.

A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, A Bazmark Production, A Jackal Group Production, A Baz Luhrmann Film, “ELVIS” is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

