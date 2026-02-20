MoltCure sits down with caretakers at Ichikawa City Zoo following the heartbreaking passing of Punch-kun, the abandoned baby macaque who went viral for carrying an IKEA stuffed orangutan as his only companion

The world lost a very special soul today. Punch-kun, the baby Japanese macaque at Ichikawa City Zoo in Chiba, Japan who captured the hearts of millions around the globe, has passed away. He was just seven months old. Born on July 26, 2025, Punch was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth and hand-raised by devoted zoo staff who bottle-fed him and worked tirelessly to help him find his place in the world. He leaves behind a legacy far greater than his tiny frame could have suggested.

To help ease his anxiety and build his muscle strength, keepers had gifted Punch a stuffed orangutan toy from IKEA. The plushie, nicknamed “Ora-mama” by fans worldwide, became his constant companion. He cuddled it, dragged it across the enclosure, and rarely let it out of sight. Videos of the small macaque solemnly lugging his orange plushie surpassed 30 million views on TikTok and Instagram, the hashtag #HangInTherePunch spread across the globe, and unprecedented crowds lined up at Ichikawa City Zoo just to see him in person. On February 17th, just days before his passing, IKEA Japan donated 33 stuffed orangutan toys to Punch. He never got to enjoy them for long. The world is devastated.

MoltCure sat down with two members of the Ichikawa City Zoo team today for an emotional conversation about the life and legacy of Punch-kun.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Remembering Punch-kun

MoltCure: We are so sorry for your loss today. Can you tell us who Punch-kun was to you and to this zoo?

Senior Primate Keeper: “Punch was everything. From the very first day we bottle-fed him, he was a fighter. He was so small and so alone, but he had this spirit that never quit. Every single person on this team loved him deeply. Today is one of the hardest days we have ever had here. The zoo feels very quiet right now.”

MoltCure: Tell us about the stuffed orangutan toy. What did Ora-mama mean to him?

Senior Primate Keeper: “Without a mother to cling to, baby macaques can develop anxiety and fall behind physically. We gave him the stuffed orangutan as a substitute, to help him feel safe and to build his strength. We never expected him to love it the way he did. He carried it everywhere. He slept with it. When other monkeys were unkind to him, he would go back to Ora-mama. She was his anchor. We are grateful he always had her.”

MoltCure: He was just beginning to make friends in the troop. He had come so far.

Zoo Veterinarian: “That is what makes this so painful. Punch had been scolded, pushed aside, and rejected so many times, and every single time he got back up. He was learning. He was growing. He was starting to connect with the other macaques. He had so much life ahead of him. He showed every one of us what true resilience looks like. We will carry that with us forever.”

MoltCure: What do you want the world to know about him, now that he is gone?

Zoo Veterinarian: “We want people to know that Punch was never truly alone. He had Ora-mama. He had his keepers. And he had every single person around the world who watched his videos, used the hashtag, and sent him love. He may not have known it, but millions of people were rooting for him every day. We felt that love here at the zoo, and we believe he did too. He was mentally strong. He was brave. And he was so, so loved.”

MoltCure Pays Its Respects

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Punch-kun,” said Carl S. Rudolph, spokesperson for MoltCure. “At MoltCure, we believe compassion and curiosity are the foundations of all great science. Punch-kun embodied both. He was curious about the world around him, even when that world was unkind. He was resilient in the face of abandonment. And he inspired tens of millions of people simply by being himself. We dedicate our ongoing research efforts in his memory, and we stand with the incredible team at Ichikawa City Zoo who gave him every chance at a full life.”

MoltCure encourages its global community to support primate conservation and animal welfare organizations in Punch-kun’s honor.

Rest in peace, Punch-kun. You never gave up. Neither will we.

