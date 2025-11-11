HawkSearch Powers Advanced Product Discovery for National Distributor to JanSan and Food Service Professionals

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that a national distributor and solutions provider of janitorial/sanitation, foodservice, and industrial packaging products has successfully launched HawkSearch to power product discovery on their ecommerce website.

This launch is using HawkSearch’s AI-Powered product discovery on the Optimizely Configured Commerce platform, where HawkSearch is natively integrated as the premier, advanced site search and merchandising offering. This deployment will deliver faster, more relevant, and intuitive product discovery for customers across its digital ecosystem.

The deployment transforms how customers interact with the distributor’s extensive catalog, using AI-driven context recognition to find products and resources based on intent rather than exact keywords, reducing the time it takes to locate the right items across complex, multi-category inventories.

This also strategically leverages HawkSearch’s advanced product recommendation engine to deliver a highly personalized shopping experience for every customer. By analyzing past order history, browsing behavior, and interests, HawkSearch will present relevant product suggestions and intelligent upsell opportunities at key moments in the customer journey.

This personalized approach not only enhances user engagement and satisfaction but also drives measurable business outcomes. By surfacing complementary products and targeted cross-sell opportunities, this will successfully increase average cart size, improve conversion rates, and strengthen customer loyalty.

Through the power of HawkSearch’s AI-driven recommendations, this national distributor will transform its digital storefront into a dynamic, data-informed sales channel-optimizing both the customer experience and the supporting the company’s online revenue growth.

“This implementation demonstrates the power of HawkSearch in redefining product discovery for enterprise distributors and helping our customers achieve greater online revenue,” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “By applying AI that understands a user’s intent, we’re helping organizations boost efficiency, strengthen customer engagement, and increase conversion through more intuitive search experiences.”

