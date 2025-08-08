Havertys Furniture Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (NYSE:HVT, HVT.A) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the Company at a rate of $0.32 per share on the common stock and $0.30 per share on the Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on September 10, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 25, 2025. Havertys Furniture has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.
About Havertys Furniture
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 129 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.havertys.com.
Contact:
Havertys Furniture 404-443-2900
Tiffany N. Hinkle
AVP, Financial Reporting
Investor.relations@havertys.com
