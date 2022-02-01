Haversine Funding Welcomes Vince Mancuso as New Managing Director

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Haversine Funding, a leader in the commercial lender finance sector, is proud to announce the appointment of Vince Mancuso as its new managing director. Vince brings over 25 years of rich experience in commercial finance, enhancing Haversine’s expertise and strategic capabilities.





“We’re excited to have Vince Mancuso join Haversine Funding as Managing Director. With over 25 years in commercial finance and leadership, Vince’s expertise will be pivotal for our growth and strategic direction. His commitment to education and mentorship in our industry perfectly aligns with our values at Haversine,” said Gen Merritt-Parikh, president of Haversine.

In his new role, Vince will oversee underwriting, nurture crucial lender finance client relationships, expand network and industry partnerships, and play a vital role in shaping the broader strategic vision of the company. His prior role as president and CEO of a prominent North American commercial finance company showcased his exceptional leadership skills and operational acumen. Vince holds a CAEF designation from the International Factoring Association (IFA) and is an active collaborator with organizations like the IFA and Secured Finance Network (SFNet), where he drives educational initiatives and fosters mentorship programs.

“I’m thrilled to be part of Haversine Funding, bringing my experience in commercial finance to a dynamic team. I look forward to driving our strategic vision and expanding our industry partnerships, continuing to build on Haversine’s impressive track record in lender finance,” Vince Mancuso commented on his new role.

Vince Mancuso’s appointment is a significant addition to Haversine as the company continues to solidify its position as a leader in the specialty finance industry.

About Haversine

Haversine Management and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, exist to provide fast, fair and flexible funding solutions to commercial lenders. Formed in 2018, Haversine helps factors, asset-based lenders, inventory, purchase order, equipment and real estate lenders fill funding gaps by providing senior and junior lender finance lines of credit up to $25,000,000, as well as participation program options. Haversine also launched Lead Line, a referral, lead generation platform where we help facilitate funding for small and mid-sized businesses within our vast network of lending clients and partners and recently released a new podcast, OnDeck with Haversine. To learn more about Haversine, visit HaversineFunding.com or check out our podcast available on Spotify, You Tube, Apple, Google Podcasts and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Gen Merritt



gmerritt@haversinefunding.com