Haute Retreats Builds 2026 Momentum with Global Award Recognition and WLCC Executive Membership

Following its latest global award recognition, Haute Retreats enters 2026 with added industry visibility through its Executive Membership in the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce.

Haute Retreats is entering 2026 with two major milestones that reinforce its position in the luxury travel space: new global award recognition and its appointment as an Executive Member of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce. WLCC announced on March 13, 2026, that Haute Retreats had joined its executive network, describing the company as part of a global community of luxury leaders engaged in dialogue and collaboration shaping the future of the sector.

The company’s latest recognition adds further momentum. A promotional feature for Haute Retreats states that the brand was recognized in the category of Best Ultra-Luxury Villa Rental & Concierge Services in the World, marking its third consecutive distinction in the global segment. On its homepage, Haute Retreats also says it was awarded Best Luxury Villa Rental Company in the world by Luxury Lifestyle Awards in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

“We see 2026 as a year of alignment – between recognition, responsibility, and growth. Our goal remains the same: to deliver highly curated private villa experiences with the service, discretion, and consistency today’s luxury travelers expect.”

– Sabrina Piccinin, Founder & CEO, Haute Retreats

Founded in 2016 by hospitality expert Sabrina Piccinin with over 30 years of experience in luxury hotels and villa management, Haute Retreats says it was created to deliver exceptional vacations for families and friends through curated luxury villa rentals and personalized service. On its About page, the company describes its mission as creating unforgettable luxury vacation experiences through unparalleled comfort, bespoke support, and carefully selected properties across top destinations.

In announcing the membership, WLCC described Haute Retreats as a premium travel brand specializing in high-end villa rentals and personalized accommodation experiences for travelers seeking privacy, flexibility, and refined hospitality. WLCC also said the membership connects Haute Retreats with an international network of decision-makers across luxury industries, encouraging strategic collaboration, exchange of insights, and broader discussion around leadership, innovation, and long-term industry development.

“Haute Retreats represents the kind of brand shaping the future of luxury hospitality through curation, service precision, and a strong understanding of today’s high-end traveler. We are pleased to welcome the company as an Executive Member of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce.”

– Alexander Chetchikov, President, World Luxury Chamber of Commerce

Haute Retreats’ operating model centers on selectivity and service integration. The company says it carefully selects each villa and mansion to ensure exceptional quality, and its About page highlights services including airport transfers, private jet charter, yacht charter, babysitting, massage therapy, and personal chef support. The promotional feature likewise describes the brand’s model as combining curated property selection, residential privacy, and hotel-level execution into a single, cohesive luxury offering.

The combined milestones give Haute Retreats a strong opening narrative for 2026: recognized for sustained excellence in ultra-luxury villa hospitality while also entering a broader executive network within the global luxury sector. Together, those signals strengthen the brand’s credibility with travelers, partners, and the wider luxury business community.

About Haute Retreats

Founded in 2016 by Sabrina Piccinin, Haute Retreats is a luxury villa rental and concierge brand focused on curated private residences and personalized guest experiences. The company says it combines the privacy and comfort of a luxury villa with the standards of a five-star hospitality experience, supported by bespoke planning and add-on services including private aviation, yacht charter, airport transfers, and personal chef arrangements. Haute Retreats states that its mission is to create exceptional vacations for families and friends through carefully selected villas and personalized support.

Media Contact

Haute Retreats LLC

info@hauteretreats.com

Phone: +1 (305) 432-1731

Toll Free (USA and Canada): +1 (888) 279-6444

SOURCE: Haute Retreats LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire