HARTBEAT AND SUNDIAL MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY GROUP ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO LAUNCH ESSENCE-BRANDED FAST CHANNEL

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hartbeat, the global entertainment company founded by Kevin Hart, and Sundial Media & Technology Group (SMTG), a human connections company and home to iconic brands like ESSENCE, AFROPUNK, and Refinery29, today announced a partnership to launch an ESSENCE-branded FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channel. This collaboration addresses a significant gap in the streaming landscape by creating the first major streaming platform specifically designed for Black women, combining SMTG’s robust content library with Hartbeat’s award-winning, premium production and creative capabilities.

The partnership emerges at a pivotal moment when Black viewership on Connected TV (CTV) and FAST platforms is experiencing explosive growth, yet programming specifically tailored to Black women remains underserved across major streaming platforms. According to recent industry data, Black households over-index significantly in CTV consumption, with streaming viewership among Black audiences growing 40% year-over-year, while targeted content remains severely underrepresented.

“Hartbeat has consistently identified and served underrepresented markets,” said Jeff Clanagan, President and Chief Distribution Officer of Hartbeat. “This ESSENCE-branded FAST channel represents another strategic opportunity to create authentic content for an audience that has been overlooked by traditional streaming platforms. We’re not just launching a channel – we’re creating a cultural destination.”

“For decades, we’ve built iconic brands like ESSENCE and AFROPUNK that celebrate and serve diverse communities through powerful content and unforgettable experiences,” said Kirk McDonald, CEO of Sundial Media & Technology Group. “This partnership with Hartbeat allows us to extend those brands into the streaming ecosystem for the first time, creating a dedicated platform where Black women can see themselves authentically represented in premium entertainment.”

The FAST channel will feature a dynamic mix of acquired programming from SMTG’s extensive library and original content produced through the partnership. Hartbeat’s production team will develop exclusive content that celebrates Black women’s experiences, achievements, and cultural contributions.

“This groundbreaking partnership highlights ESSENCE’s commitment to innovation and premium storytelling, ensuring Black women are not only seen, but centered, in the next frontier of media,” said Michele Ghee, ESSENCE Chief Content Officer. “We’re proud to introduce an ESSENCE-branded FAST channel that elevates the voices, experiences, and culture of our audience, offering access to curated, empowering content whenever and wherever she wants it. We’re not just launching a channel; we’re creating a new space for our community to see themselves reflected and celebrated in bold, authentic ways. “

An integral part of this partnership includes leveraging the relationships of Hartbeat and ESSENCE to engage with established Black women actresses, writers, and directors, providing them with a platform for creative freedom and empowering them to produce authentic content. It will provide sustainable funding for premium programming and create new revenue streams for Black women creatives, while delivering authentic brand messaging that resonates with the target demographic.

The collaboration harnesses the combined power of two iconic brands in Black culture. For 55 years, ESSENCE has served as the definitive voice of Black women, celebrating their beauty, brilliance, and influence across generations. SMTG’s powerhouse portfolio of platforms reaches millions of culturally engaged consumers and commands deep audience loyalty, anchored by tentpole experiences like the ESSENCE Festival of Culture® and Beautycon™.

Hartbeat provides world-class production capabilities, digital distribution expertise, and proven success in creating culturally relevant content that resonates with diverse audiences. Hartbeat’s track record includes building the Laugh Out Loud Network into the #1 cultural comedy network; producing acclaimed series including “Number One on the Call Sheet” for Apple TV+” and “Fight Night” on Peacock; and championing diverse voices, launching programs like Women Write Now, which champions Black female writers in Hollywood.

The channel will launch across all major Connected TV, YouTube, and FAST platforms, leveraging Hartbeat’s extensive distribution network to ensure maximum reach and accessibility for Black women across all viewing preferences and devices.

ABOUT HARTBEAT

Founded by Kevin Hart, Hartbeat is the global, multi-platform entertainment company creating content and experiences at the intersection of comedy and culture – with a mission to keep the world laughing together. Hartbeat finances, develops, and produces content for all platforms; connects with consumers around the world through events and the company’s expansive distribution network; and co-creates entertainment and builds award-winning IP alongside brands. Hartbeat’s flagship consumer brand, the LOL! Network, reaches audiences across its O&O social media, audio, and OTT partners. Led by an award-winning team, Hartbeat is a valuable partner to the biggest entertainment companies, platforms and brands in the world, driving cultural currency and generating sales, subscriptions, buzz, and conversation with some of the most coveted audiences.

ABOUT SUNDIAL MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY GROUP

Sundial Media & Technology Group (SMTG) is a human connections company — the signal powered by culture, scaled by technology, and built for community. SMTG connects, elevates, and empowers the most influential consumer segment in the market: HER, the Chief Influence Officer. With over 100 years of community knowledge and insights, SMTG is redefining the media model into a next-generation platform. Powered by proprietary intelligence and AI technology, it activates an ecosystem that scales HER influence and economic power. Its portfolio includes some of the most iconic, purpose-driven brands and experiences shaping culture today—ESSENCE (Girls United, ESSENCE Studios, ESSENCE Festival of Culture™), Refinery29, AFROPUNK, Beautycon™ (including NaturallyCurly), the Global Black Economic Forum, the Academy for Advancing Excellence, and the New Voices Fund. Through storytelling, products, and platforms, SMTG delivers the tools and technology to shape the future of media, commerce, and community—on HER terms.

ABOUT ESSENCE COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA GROUP INC.

ESSENCE Communications is the number one—and only 100% Black-owned—media, technology and commerce company at scale dedicated to Black women and communities. With a community of more than 31 million Black women, ESSENCE inspires a global audience through diverse storytelling and immersive original content rooted in Culture, Equity and Celebration. The brand’s multi-platform presence in/ publishing, experiential and online encompasses its namesake magazine; digital, video and social platforms; television specials; books; and signature live events, including Black Women in Music, Black Women in Hollywood, ESSENCE Black Women in Sports, Fashion House, Street Style and the ESSENCE Festival of Culture®.

