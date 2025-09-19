Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMZ) Highlights Strategic Progress Amid Market Volatility

Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ), a diversified holding company with active investments in entertainment, digital media, and health-tech, today issued a strategic business update in light of recent developments and short-term stock activity.

Stock Price Update

BLMZ shares closed at $0.166 in the latest trading session, reflecting short-term market fluctuations amid broader industry dynamics. The company remains focused on executing its strategic roadmap, which is aimed at creating long-term shareholder value.

Recent Strategic Developments

Harrison Global continues to expand its footprint in high-growth sectors through a series of targeted acquisitions and partnerships:

Acquisition of Myth Korea Inc.

Expected to accelerate Harrison Global’s expansion in Asia and unlock new revenue opportunities in the entertainment sector, leveraging South Korea’s global pop culture influence.

Acquisition of Pokémon Center Korea

This acquisition represents a significant milestone in Harrison Global’s commitment to immersive consumer entertainment. Pokémon Center Korea, a licensed brand hub for one of the world’s most beloved franchises, adds high-margin merchandise, retail foot traffic, and global brand equity to Harrison’s entertainment portfolio.

Partnership with Biotree Co., Ltd.

A move to diversify the company’s portfolio and unlock long-term growth potential within the health sector, tapping into advanced biotech and wellness innovations.

Collaboration with GRAPES Inc.

Designed to strengthen Harrison’s leadership in AI-driven digital entertainment and virtual artist markets, reflecting the company’s focus on next-generation media platforms.

Leadership Statement

“Our recent acquisitions and partnerships are not just aligned with our vision – they are measurable steps toward it,” said a spokesperson for Harrison Global Holdings Inc. “By 2026, we aim to integrate these initiatives into a unified digital entertainment and health-tech ecosystem, delivering sustainable growth and maximizing shareholder value.”

Financial Position

The company maintains a strong balance sheet, with more cash than debt, providing ample liquidity to fund acquisitions, drive innovation, and scale operations globally.

