Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMZ) Highlights Strategic Progress Amid Market Volatility
TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ), a diversified holding company with active investments in entertainment, digital media, and health-tech, today issued a strategic business update in light of recent developments and short-term stock activity.
Stock Price Update
BLMZ shares closed at $0.166 in the latest trading session, reflecting short-term market fluctuations amid broader industry dynamics. The company remains focused on executing its strategic roadmap, which is aimed at creating long-term shareholder value.
Recent Strategic Developments
Harrison Global continues to expand its footprint in high-growth sectors through a series of targeted acquisitions and partnerships:
-
Acquisition of Myth Korea Inc.
Expected to accelerate Harrison Global’s expansion in Asia and unlock new revenue opportunities in the entertainment sector, leveraging South Korea’s global pop culture influence.
-
Acquisition of Pokémon Center Korea
This acquisition represents a significant milestone in Harrison Global’s commitment to immersive consumer entertainment. Pokémon Center Korea, a licensed brand hub for one of the world’s most beloved franchises, adds high-margin merchandise, retail foot traffic, and global brand equity to Harrison’s entertainment portfolio.
-
Partnership with Biotree Co., Ltd.
A move to diversify the company’s portfolio and unlock long-term growth potential within the health sector, tapping into advanced biotech and wellness innovations.
-
Collaboration with GRAPES Inc.
Designed to strengthen Harrison’s leadership in AI-driven digital entertainment and virtual artist markets, reflecting the company’s focus on next-generation media platforms.
Leadership Statement
“Our recent acquisitions and partnerships are not just aligned with our vision – they are measurable steps toward it,” said a spokesperson for Harrison Global Holdings Inc. “By 2026, we aim to integrate these initiatives into a unified digital entertainment and health-tech ecosystem, delivering sustainable growth and maximizing shareholder value.”
Financial Position
The company maintains a strong balance sheet, with more cash than debt, providing ample liquidity to fund acquisitions, drive innovation, and scale operations globally.
