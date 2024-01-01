HarbourView Equity Partners Acquires Royalty Portfolio of Iconic GRAMMY® Award-Winning Producer and Songwriter Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins in Deal Facilitated by Chapter Two

NEWARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView), a multi-strategy investment firm focused on investment opportunities in the sports, media and entertainment space, announced today that they have agreed to purchase select catalog assets from the iconic GRAMMY Award-winning producer and singer-songwriter Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins. The deal was facilitated by Swedish music technology company, Chapter Two, which specializes in advanced royalty data analytics and music rights transactions.





Jerkins is a multi-GRAMMY Award-winner whose discography includes some of the most recognizable songs and albums of the last 30+ years. Known for his innovation and influential collaborations, Jerkins has worked with the biggest names in music including Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Drake, SZA, Monica, Toni Braxton, and Mary J. Blige. His long list of megahits includes Joe’s “Don’t Wanna Be a Player,” Mary J. Blige/Lil’ Kim’s “I Can Love You,” Brandy & Monica’s “The Boy is Mine,” Monica’s “Angel of Mine,” Destiny’s Child’s #1 pop hit “Say My Name” which won the GRAMMY for Best R&B Song in 2000, Justin Bieber’s “As Long As You Love Me,” Lady Gaga/Beyonce’s “Telephone,” H.E.R.’s “Hard Place,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me” which won a GRAMMY Award for “Record of the Year” in 2014, and many more. As he continues to set new industry standards, he works diligently to illustrate to fellow creators how adopting advanced technological solutions can unlock and maximize the true value of their creative works.

“At HarbourView, our mission is to curate a canon of work that represents the very best of global culture which is why it is essential that the contributions of legendary creators like Rodney Jerkins continue to be recognized, preserved, and celebrated,” said Sherrese Clarke, Founder and CEO of HarbourView. ” We are honored to welcome him to the HarbourView family and humbled by his decision to join us.”

“HarbourView truly understands the value of music and the people who create it,” said GRAMMY Award-winning producer and singer-songwriter Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins. “Music creators deserve respect and clarity when it comes to selling their life’s work, and working with both HarbourView and Chapter Two has made that process feel seamless.”

“This transaction is a clear sign that creators are realizing the true value of their work faster and more transparently than ever before,” said Michel Traore, CEO of Chapter Two. “Rodney is setting a new benchmark in the industry, and we thank HarbourView for their vision in working with us.”

Since its inception in 2021, HarbourView has amassed roughly $2.67 billion* in regulatory assets under management including over 75+ music catalogs to date and investments in two media production companies, MACRO and Mucho Mas Media, both with a mission to center premium storytelling. The firm’s distinctly diverse music portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~41,000+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams. HarbourView’s diverse portfolio of music catalog assets includes T-Pain, James Fauntleroy, George Benson, Luis Fonsi, Noel Zancanella, Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Nelly, Jeremih, Wiz Khalifa, Kane Brown, Full Force and more.**

Fox Rothschild served as legal counsel to HarbourView in this transaction. Jerkins was represented by Pamela L. Klein of Rossi Baldivia Klein Fine & Spector, P.C. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About HarbourView Equity Partners



HarbourView Equity Partners is an investment firm, founded by Sherrese Clarke, focused on opportunities to support premium content across the entertainment, sports, and media markets. The firm seeks businesses or assets powered by IP and investment opportunities that aim to build enduring value and returns. HarbourView has been extremely active since launching in 2021, amassing roughly $2.67 billion* in regulatory assets under management including over 75+ music catalogs to date and investments in two media production companies, MACRO and Mucho Mas Media, both with a mission to center premium storytelling. The firm’s distinctly diverse music portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~41,000+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Chapter Two



Founded in 2021 by Filip Strömsten, Michel Traore, and Ida Brink, Chapter Two is a Swedish data-driven platform transforming music rights transactions. Leveraging advanced proprietary technology for royalty data processing and analytics, Chapter Two significantly accelerates and improves accuracy in music rights transactions. The platform provides music creators with enhanced transparency into their royalty earnings and catalog valuations, while offering music investment funds structured, enriched data to enable faster and more informed acquisition decisions. Chapter Two is backed by prominent investors such as Swedish House Mafia member Axwell, King founder Sebastian Knutsson, and leading Nordic VC Inventure. https://chaptertwomusic.com/

*Regulatory AUM for private funds are calculated regardless of the nature of the gross assets under management as of 12/31/2024. This includes any uncalled committed capital pursuant to an obligation to make a capital contribution to the fund.

**Catalog assets included in this release do not represent the full HarbourView portfolio.

Contacts

For HarbourView: The Lede Company | harbourview@ledecompany.com

For Chapter Two: Deliberate PR | connor@deliberate-pr.com