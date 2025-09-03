Happiest Minds Technologies Wins Triple Recognition at Brandon Hall Awards 2025 for Learning & Development Excellence

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS) (BSE: HAPPSTMNDS), an AI-led customer-first digital engineering and Mindful IT company, in collaboration with its learning partner NIIT StackRoute, is proud to announce that it has won three awards at the prestigious Brandon Hall Group Awards for Excellence in Learning and Development. This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to building a strong culture of growth, transformation, and people-first capability development.

The awards reinforce Happiest Minds’ belief that learning and people development are at the heart of its vision of ‘Happiest People . Happiest Customers’.

The company’s Architecting for Change Program was honoured with the Gold Award in the category Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy. Its S.H.I.F.T. Program for Business Analysts earned a Bronze Award in the category Best Talent Mobility Program, while the LEAD Program for Delivery Managers received a Bronze Award in the category Best Senior Manager Development Program. These initiatives are designed as strategic levers that not only drive transformation but also equip people to stay versatile and continuously sharpen their skills in a rapidly evolving business and technology landscape.

Speaking on the achievement, Joseph Anantharaju, Co-Chairman & CEO, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, “Learning and people development are central to our vision of ‘Happiest People . Happiest Customers’. We are committed to ensuring our people are multi-skilled and continuously upskilled to stay ahead in a fast-changing business and technology environment. Programs like Architecting for Change, S.H.I.F.T., and LEAD serve as strategic interventions that build resilience, adaptability, and leadership across the organization. These recognitions are a proud validation of our people-first approach.”

Sachin Khurana, Chief People Officer, added, “These awards underscore the power of a mindful, people-first approach to transformation. Our focus has been to design programs that are inclusive, engaging, and aligned with the organization’s strategy while ensuring our people feel supported and inspired. This recognition is a validation of that philosophy and the collective commitment of our teams.”

Rajesh Chandran Sogasu, SVP & Head of Learning & Development & Talent Acquisition, shared, “This recognition reflects not just the programs we built, but the commitment our people showed towards them. Architecting for Change, S.H.I.F.T., and LEAD were created with a clear focus to build a tech-driven, client-centric upskilling path that prepares our Happiest Minds to take on new challenges with confidence. What makes this recognition truly meaningful is the way our people participated wholeheartedly, supported one another, and grew together as a community.”

These recognitions reinforce Happiest Minds’ commitment to nurturing talent, driving transformation, and building a workplace where people and businesses grow together.

About Happiest Minds

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (BSE, NSE: HAPPSTMNDS) is an AI-led customer-first digital engineering and Mindful IT company. With an integrated approach that spans from chip to cloud, Happiest Minds delivers secure and scalable solutions across product engineering, cybersecurity, analytics and automation platforms. Happiest Minds brings purpose and precision to every engagement, helping enterprises solve complex business challenges and fast-track their digital evolution across industry sectors such as Banking, Financial Services & Insurance(BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Retail, CPG & Logistics.

Happiest Minds’ innovation-led strategy is powered by deep expertise in disruptive tech including Gen AI and strategic partnerships with global technology leaders like Microsoft and AWS, along with a growing portfolio of proprietary platforms including Arttha, a unified digital payments suite designed to enable seamless and inclusive financial experiences and FuzionX Gaming Studio, a game development hub focused on building high-performance gaming experiences that integrate creativity with advanced technology.

Happiest Minds has been honored by both the Golden Peacock Awards and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for its exemplary Corporate Governance practices. Guided by its mission of ‘Happiest People . Happiest Customers’ and consistently recognized as a great place to work, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with a global presence across the Americas, UK, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

As of June 2025, Happiest Minds generates annualized revenues in excess of $270 million, has a people strength of over 6,500 across 43 global offices, and serves 280+ customers, including 85+ billion-dollar corporations.

