Happiest Minds Technologies Deploys Agentic AI and Intelligent Document Processing to Transform Insurance Operations at MUA Insurance Acceptances Pty Ltd (South Africa)

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS) (BSE: HAPPSTMNDS), an AI-led, customer-first digital engineering and Mindful IT company, announced the successful deployment of its Agentic AI solution with Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) at MUA Insurance Acceptances Pty Ltd, South Africa.

The implementation has transformed MUA’s high-volume claims and policy email operations by automating the intake and routing of messages and attachments like PDFs, scanned forms, and images received in shared Outlook inboxes. Using GenAI-based classification and smart workflow orchestration, each email is automatically sent to the right claims adjudicator or underwriter based on expertise, workload, and availability.

MUA now records 99.5% accuracy in email and document classification, while reducing token processing costs compared to traditional GenAI models. The system has improved adjudication speed, lowered manual effort, and helped the team focus on higher-value work, all while maintaining security and compliance.

Joseph Anantharaju, Co-Chairman & CEO, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, “We are proud to announce the successful deployment of our Agentic AI solution, featuring Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), at MUA Insurance Acceptances Pty Ltd in South Africa. This milestone underscores our dedication to delivering practical, high-impact AI solutions that drive cost efficiency and scalable performance for enterprise insurers and reflects the deep capabilities in GenAI that the GenAI Business Service (GBS) unit has built in a short period of time.”

Vajra Singh, Chief Executive Officer, MUA Insurance Acceptances Pty Ltd, said, “Agentic AI has meaningfully reduced our email backlog and improved adjudication speed without compromising accuracy. The integration met our security & compliance standards and delivered measurable business value.”

San-Mare van Zyl, Chief Operating Officer, MUA Insurance Acceptances Pty Ltd, added, “Service delivery is one of the cornerstones of MUA. The team can now prioritize tasks that require faster execution. By automating work allocation, the staff members responsible for this task can now be utilized elsewhere in the business where the human touch is still needed. These talented members can now contribute their skills in areas where they are most impactful.”

Abhishek Pakhira, CEO, Aureus Business at Happiest Minds Technologies, shared, “We are seeing explosive growth in the specialty insurance market, which is forecasted to grow to over $279 billion with an expected CAGR of 10%. Under the leadership of Vajra Singh, MUA Insurance has established itself as a leader in this category. Our vision is to help MUA leverage its expert knowledge to build an agentic AI utility that can scale both its pre-bind and post-bind operations.”

This success marks another milestone in Happiest Minds’ journey to help insurers adopt AI-powered automation and build future-ready, high-performance operations.

About Happiest Minds

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (BSE: HAPPSTMNDS) (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS) is an AI-led customer-first digital engineering and Mindful IT company. With a verticalized approach that spans from chip to cloud, Happiest Minds delivers secure and scalable solutions across product engineering, cybersecurity, analytics, and automation platforms powered by enterprise-ready Gen-AI capabilities. The company brings purpose and precision to every engagement, helping enterprises solve complex business challenges and fast-track their digital evolution across industry sectors such as Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Retail, CPG & Logistics.

To enhance its industry-focused solutions, Happiest Minds has built a growing portfolio of proprietary platforms, including Arttha, a unified digital payments suite that powers seamless and inclusive financial experiences, Insurance in a Box for digital insurers and FuzionX Gaming Studio, a hub for high-performance game development that blends creativity with advanced technology. The company complements these with strong global partnerships with Microsoft, AWS, Google, and other technology leaders.

Happiest Minds’ culture of innovation, trusted governance framework, and people-first philosophy have been widely acknowledged, with recognitions such as the Brandon Hall Group Awards for Excellence in Learning and Development, Top Workplaces 2025–USA, CNBC-TV18 India Risk Management Award 2025 and the 3AI ACME Awards 2025 for leadership in AI and analytics. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Happiest Minds operates with the mission of ‘Happiest People . Happiest Customers’, and has expanded its presence across the Americas, UK, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

As of June 2025, Happiest Minds generates annualized revenues in excess of $270 million, has a people strength of over 6,500 across 43 global offices, and serves 280+ customers, including 85+ billion-dollar corporations.



