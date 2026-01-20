Happiest Minds Reinforces “AI First. Agile Always” Strategy to Help Enterprises Build AI-Native, Customer-Obsessed Digital Businesses

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Happiest Minds Technologies, a digital engineering and Mindful IT company, today reaffirmed its “AI First. Agile Always” strategy as it accelerates the shift toward AI-native software development, agentic AI solutions, and AI-led service delivery to help enterprises transition from experimentation to large-scale, production-ready AI adoption.

Building on its Generative AI Business Services (GBS) foundation, Happiest Minds is embedding AI at the core of enterprise strategy, product engineering, operations, and service delivery—moving customers beyond edge use cases to AI-first business transformation.

“AI is no longer an add-on; it is becoming central to how businesses design products, operate systems, and engage customers,” said Joseph Anantharaju, Co-Chairman and CEO, Happiest Minds. “Our AI First approach aligns directly with this shift, while our Agile DNA ensures speed, adaptability, and continuous value creation.”

From GenAI Foundations to Scalable Enterprise Impact

Through its GBS unit, Happiest Minds has already developed 32 Generative AI use cases that have progressed from prototypes toward full-scale implementations, many of which are designed to be replicated across multiple client accounts.

Industries Leading AI Adoption

Several industries have moved decisively beyond experimentation:

Healthcare is leading adoption, using AI to ease administrative and clinical workloads while accelerating R&D

EdTech, particularly corporate learning, is seeing measurable impact through personalized AI-driven learning experiences

Retail and CPG are leveraging AI to directly influence revenue and customer engagement

Hi-Tech companies are embedding AI as a core product capability, where AI is no longer optional

Happiest Minds is also developing a cross-industry AI platform to accelerate deployment of these solutions at scale.

Agentic AI and AI-Native Software Development

Happiest Minds’ Agentic AI portfolio spans four key areas:

Agentic AI solutions

AI-native software development

AI-powered IT Service Management (ITSM)

AI-driven cybersecurity offerings

AI-Led Service Delivery Platform

Happiest Minds is also building an AI Service Delivery Platform that blends human expertise with intelligent agents across software development, product engineering, and modernization programs.

“This platform allows us to deliver faster, with significantly higher productivity,” Mantha added. “By combining humans and agents within delivery teams, we create meaningful improvements in speed, cost efficiency, and scalability for our clients.”

Responsible AI as a Trust Imperative

Responsible AI and governance are embedded across Happiest Minds’ offerings.

“Responsible AI is not a marketing differentiator—it’s a hygiene factor,” Mantha said. “Our focus is on building governance and guardrails from day one, ensuring AI systems are ethical, explainable, safe, and compliant. That confidence is often what helps us win trust—and deals.”

Demonstrated Business Impact

Happiest Minds has delivered tangible ROI for customers through AI-led solutions. In one example, a leading airline hospitality services provider applied Generative AI to its customer ticket resolution process, significantly reducing resolution times and dependency on subject-matter experts.

Workforce Readiness and AI Adoption at Scale

Happiest Minds has rolled out an enterprise-wide GenAI training initiative, customized for power users, technical teams, and support functions.

AI in Healthcare R&D and Life Sciences

The company is building a suite of AI-driven healthcare products focused on:

Cardiology

Pediatrics

Chronic disease management

Lifestyle correction

These solutions embed expert clinical reasoning into everyday decision-making for clinicians, care teams, and individuals.

Happiest Minds is also developing a unified multi-omics and bioinformatics platform that automates pipelines, integrates diverse datasets, and improves research productivity by addressing fragmented tools and siloed infrastructure. Additional initiatives include AI in radiology and diagnostics.

Talent Expansion in AI and Analytics

While the company is currently in a silent period and not providing revenue guidance, Happiest Minds plans to double its Generative AI team to 250 professionals this year , with plans to scale to 500 by FY27. By the end of FY27, the company’s total analytics strength, including its Analytics Center of Excellence, is expected to reach approximately 1,000 professionals.

Exploring AI-Enabled Ayurveda

Happiest Minds is also extending its research into AI-enabled Ayurveda , exploring integrative models that combine traditional Ayurvedic principles with modern science.

“AI-enabled Ayurveda represents a rare opportunity to create a global differentiator,” said Praveen R P, Co-CEO – GBS Business Unit, Happiest Minds . “By combining concepts such as Prakriti with genomics, epigenomics, autonomic signals, and longitudinal phenotypes, we aim to enable earlier diagnosis and personalized, preventive care grounded in measurable and scalable science.” For more information please visit our website .

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (BSE: HAPPSTMNDS) (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS) is an AI First customer-obsessed digital engineering and Mindful IT company. With an integrated approach that spans from chip to cloud, Happiest Minds delivers secure and scalable solutions across product engineering, cybersecurity, analytics and automation platforms. Happiest Minds brings purpose and precision to every engagement, helping enterprises solve complex business challenges and fast-track their digital evolution across industry sectors such as Banking, Financial Services & Insurance(BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Retail, CPG & Logistics.

Happiest Minds’ innovation-led strategy is powered by deep expertise in disruptive tech including Gen AI and strategic partnerships with global technology leaders like Microsoft and AWS, along with a growing portfolio of proprietary platforms including Arttha, a unified digital payments suite designed to enable seamless and inclusive financial experiences and FuzionX Gaming Studio, a game development hub focused on building high-performance gaming experiences that integrate creativity with advanced technology.

Happiest Minds has been honored by both the Golden Peacock Awards and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for its exemplary Corporate Governance practices. Guided by its mission of ‘Happiest People . Happiest Customers’ and consistently recognized as a great place to work, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with a global presence across the Americas, UK, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

As of June 2025, Happiest Minds generates annualized revenues in excess of $270 million, has a people strength of over 6,500 across 43 global offices, and serves 280+ customers, including 85+ billion-dollar corporations.

