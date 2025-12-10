Happiest Minds Recognized for Excellence in People Analytics at the SHRM Excellence Awards 2025

BENGALURU, India and SEATTLE and LONDON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), an AI-led, customer-first digital engineering and Mindful IT company, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as the Runner-up for Excellence in People Analytics at the SHRM Excellence Awards 2025. The recognition reflects the company’s continued commitment to building a future-ready workplace shaped by data intelligence, transparency, and progressive people practices.

The SHRM Excellence Awards celebrate organizations that show strong capability, innovation, and impact across the people function. This acknowledgment shows that Happiest Minds’ People Practice continues to advance with discipline, clarity, and measurable outcomes. A major contributor to this achievement is the People One Dashboard, a real-time intelligence platform. Built to bring together insights across the employee journey, the dashboard gives leaders practical visibility that helps them plan better, respond faster, and stay aligned with long-term people and business goals.

Joseph Anantharaju, Co-Chairman & CEO, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, “Winning the SHRM Excellence Awards 2025 for People Analytics highlights how insights from Data Analytics and AI can be used to strengthen people practices and organization culture. At Happiest Minds, we use intelligent insights to create an environment where every individual feels supported and empowered to grow. By turning insights into action, we’ve enhanced decision-making, improved people experiences, and accelerated growth journeys. This award reminds us that technology, when guided by values, can make workplaces more adaptive, inclusive, and deeply human.”

Sachin Khurana, Chief People Officer, Happiest Minds Technologies, added, “We designed the People One Dashboard to give our leaders a deeper, more accurate understanding of what our people experience every day. It helps us respond sooner, act with confidence, and create consistency across the organization. Being recognized in the Excellence in People Analytics category at the SHRM Excellence Awards 2025 reinforces the value of building practices that stay human, transparent, and grounded in what our teams truly need.”

Paul Jacob, Happiness Evangelist, Happiest Minds Technologies, remarked, “Our culture has always been built on clarity, openness, and genuine connection. The SHRM People Analytics honor reflects how these values translate into stronger experiences and better outcomes for our teams. Every step forward in our people systems is a step toward sustaining a workplace where individuals feel supported, heard, and motivated to do their best work.”

This milestone reflects the company’s ongoing investment in technology-enabled people’s processes and its focus on driving scalable, insight-driven innovation across the organization.

About Happiest Minds

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (BSE: HAPPSTMNDS) (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS) is an AI-led customer-first digital engineering and Mindful IT company. With an integrated approach that spans from chip to cloud, Happiest Minds delivers secure and scalable solutions across product engineering, cybersecurity, analytics and automation platforms. Happiest Minds brings purpose and precision to every engagement, helping enterprises solve complex business challenges and fast-track their digital evolution across industry sectors such as Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Retail, CPG & Logistics.

Happiest Minds’ innovation-led strategy is powered by deep expertise in disruptive tech including Gen AI and strategic partnerships with global technology leaders like Microsoft and AWS, along with a growing portfolio of proprietary platforms including Arttha, a unified digital payments suite designed to enable seamless and inclusive financial experiences, Insurance in a Box, a modular digital insurance platform powered by InsuranceGPT to help insurers build, automate, and scale AI-driven products and workflows., and FuzionX Gaming Studio, a game development hub focused on building high-performance gaming experiences that integrate creativity with advanced technology.

Happiest Minds has been honored by both the Golden Peacock Awards and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for its exemplary Corporate Governance practices. Guided by its mission of ‘Happiest People. Happiest Customers’ and consistently recognized as a great place to work, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with a global presence across the Americas, UK, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

As of June 2025, Happiest Minds generates annualized revenues in excess of $270 million, has a people strength of over 6,500 across 43 global offices, and serves 280+ customers, including 85+ billion-dollar corporations.

