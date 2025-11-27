Happiest Minds Launches ELAIRA, an Intelligent Digital Co-Worker for Enterprise Support

BENGALURU, India and SEATTLE and LONDON, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), an Agentic AI-led, customer-first digital engineering and Mindful IT company, announced the launch of ELAIRA, an intelligent digital co-worker designed to transform enterprise support operations. ELAIRA, which stands for Empowered & Logical Agentic AI-assistance with Retrieval Augmentation, is fully integrated with ELLIPSE 2.0, the company’s proactive operations intelligence platform. It is engineered to deliver faster resolutions, elevate user experience, strengthen compliance, and support long-term cost optimization across enterprise RUN environments.

ELAIRA brings conversational self-service to Microsoft Teams with multilingual capability and uses advanced Agent Assist features to help L1 and L2 teams accelerate resolutions with greater accuracy. Its agentic RAG framework provides validated, citation-backed responses while orchestrating complex multi-step workflows leveraging Agentic AI. Designed specifically for regulated environments, ELAIRA adheres to pharma-grade standards including GxP, 21 CFR Part 11, EU Annex 11, and ALCOA+. Leaders gain real-time visibility into SLA performance, compliance posture, and value metrics through a unified dashboard experience.

The platform delivers measurable benefits, including up to 40% Tier-1 ticket deflection, a 50% reduction in average handling time for L1 and L2 teams, a 20% improvement in First Contact Resolution, and a significant reduction in repeat incidents. These improvements collectively contribute to large-scale TCO savings over a three-year period.

Joseph Anantharaju, Co-Chairman & CEO, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, “ELAIRA, which infuses AI into enterprise support, represents our commitment to innovation and leveraging AI in various phases of the software lifecycle management to deliver productivity gains to our customers. With its pharma-grade design and AI-powered capabilities, ELAIRA will redefine how organizations approach RUN operations.”

Jaganath Ram Shankar, Senior Vice President IMSS, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, “Our Agentic AI & RAG-powered AI assistant transforms Cloud and Infrastructure support from reactive troubleshooting to proactive intelligence. It gives engineers instant access to the right answer, the first time, every time. This delivers faster resolutions, higher reliability, and a dramatically improved customer experience”

Sridhar Mantha, CEO: GenAI business services, Happiest Minds Technologies, added, “Our vision with ELAIRA is to create a seamless collaboration between humans and human-like digital assistants, ensuring compliance, speed, and intelligence in every interaction. This is the future of RUN operations.”

Learn more about ELAIRA and experience the full platform capability here: https://www.happiestminds.com/solutions/elaira/

Watch the video of our leader, Srinivas Iyengar, Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences Business, speaking about the ELAIRA solution here: http://y2u.be/lZJ5nUJbrbw

About Happiest Minds

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (BSE: HAPPSTMNDS) (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS) is an AI-led customer-first digital engineering and Mindful IT company. With an integrated approach that spans from chip to cloud, Happiest Minds delivers secure and scalable solutions across product engineering, cybersecurity, analytics and automation platforms. Happiest Minds brings purpose and precision to every engagement, helping enterprises solve complex business challenges and fast-track their digital evolution across industry sectors such as Banking, Financial Services & Insurance(BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Retail, CPG & Logistics.

Happiest Minds’ innovation-led strategy is powered by deep expertise in disruptive tech including Gen AI and strategic partnerships with global technology leaders like Microsoft and AWS, along with a growing portfolio of proprietary platforms including Arttha, a unified digital payments suite designed to enable seamless and inclusive financial experiences and FuzionX Gaming Studio, a game development hub focused on building high-performance gaming experiences that integrate creativity with advanced technology.

Happiest Minds has been honored by both the Golden Peacock Awards and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for its exemplary Corporate Governance practices. Guided by its mission of ‘Happiest People . Happiest Customers’ and consistently recognized as a great place to work, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with a global presence across the Americas, UK, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

As of June 2025, Happiest Minds generates annualized revenues in excess of $270 million, has a people strength of over 6,500 across 43 global offices, and serves 280+ customers, including 85+ billion-dollar corporations.

Media Contact:

Dr. Kiran Veigas

Vice President and Head – Corporate Marketing, Branding & Communications

media@happiestminds.com

Photo: https://digitalmedianet.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Happiest_Minds_ELAIRA.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812236/5645374/Happiest_Minds_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/happiest-minds-launches-elaira-an-intelligent-digital-co-worker-for-enterprise-support-302627439.html

SOURCE Happiest Minds Technologies Limited