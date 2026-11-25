BENGALURU, India and KOLKATA, India and SEATTLE, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (“Happiest Minds“) (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), an AI First, customer-centric digital engineering company, announced that its Integrated Annual Report (IAR) 2026 has secured the #43 position in the global rankings at the League of American Communications Professionals (LACP) 2026 Spotlight Awards. This marks an improvement of 13 positions from its #56 global ranking in 2025. The Company’s ESG Report 2026 has also received a Gold award in the competition.

The LACP Spotlight Awards recognize excellence in corporate communications, annual reports, and other communication materials. The 2026 competition received entries from nearly 20 countries, with fewer than one in four submissions receiving award-level recognition.

Venkatraman Narayanan, Managing Director, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, “We are pleased that our Integrated Annual Report 2026 has secured the #43 position in the global rankings, moving up from #56 last year. Winning Gold for both our IAR and ESG Report makes this year’s recognition particularly special. This is the sixth consecutive year that Happiest Minds has been recognized by LACP, making this award even more meaningful.”

Happiest Minds has received recognition at the LACP Spotlight Awards for six consecutive years, winning Platinum in 2021 and Gold in the Integrated Report category from 2022 to 2026. Its ESG Reports also received Gold in 2025 and 2026. The Company has additionally won the SAFA Best Presented Annual Report Award, ICAI Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting, ICSI National Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance, and Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance.

View the award-winning report here: Happiest Minds’ Integrated Annual Report 2026

Read the ESG Report here: ESG Report 2026

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (BSE: HAPPSTMNDS) (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS) is an AI First, customer-centric digital engineering company committed to delivering ‘Happiest People . Happiest Customers’. On Aug 31st, 2026, Happiest Minds announced merger with ITC Infotech to create a scaled, AI First Global Technology Services Enterprise with US$ 1 billion Revenue by FY28.

With an integrated approach that spans from chip to cloud, Happiest Minds delivers secure and scalable solutions across product engineering, cybersecurity, analytics, and automation platforms. Happiest Minds brings purpose and precision to every engagement, helping enterprises solve complex business challenges and fast-track their digital evolution across industry sectors such as Banking, Financial Services & Insurance(BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Retail, CPG & Logistics.

Happiest Minds’ innovation-led strategy is powered by deep expertise in disruptive tech including Gen AI and strategic partnerships with global technology leaders like Microsoft and AWS, along with a growing portfolio of proprietary platforms including Arttha, a unified digital banking platform designed to enable intuitive and digital-first financial experiences, Insurance in a Box, a modular digital insurance platform powered by InsuranceGPT to help insurers build, automate, and scale AI-driven products and workflows., and FuzionX Gaming Studio, a game development hub focused on building high-performance gaming experiences that integrate creativity with advanced technology.

Happiest Minds has been honored by both the Golden Peacock Awards and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for its exemplary Corporate Governance practices. Guided by its mission of ‘Happiest People . Happiest Customers’ and consistently recognized as a great place to work, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with a global presence across the Americas, UK, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

As of Sep 2026, Happiest Minds generates annualized revenues of $260 million, has a people strength of 6,450+ across 47 global offices, and serves 300+ customers, including 90+ billion-dollar corporations.

For more information, contact:

Media Contact:

Dr. Kiran Veigas

Vice President and Head – Corporate Marketing, Branding & Communications

media@happiestminds.com

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SOURCE Happiest Minds Technologies Limited