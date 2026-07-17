Hanwha Philly Shipyard & TOTE Services Selected to Build U.S. Missile Defense Agency’s Missile Range Instrumentation Vessels

Award brings TOTE Services’ and Hanwha Philly Shipyard’s proven track record to mission-critical national security programs, including the Trump Administration’s Golden Dome for America initiative

Hanwha Philly Shipyard (HPSI), one of the nation’s leading commercial shipbuilders, and TOTE Services, LLC, a leading U.S. maritime services company specializing in vessel construction management and ship management, today announced they have been selected to deliver the Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) Missile Range Instrumentation Vessels (MRIV). TOTE Services will serve as vessel construction manager (VCM), and HPSI will build the ships at its Philadelphia shipyard.

The MRIV will replace the Pacific Tracker and Pacific Collector, which currently support missile range instrumentation missions, and were constructed in 1965 and 1970, respectively.

The selection of a VCM for the MRIV program comes as the federal government sharpens its focus on rebuilding the U.S. maritime industrial base, with shipbuilding capacity now recognized as a major national security priority.

TOTE Services and HPSI will use the same commercially managed VCM model they are currently deploying under the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) program for the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD). That five-vessel program has already delivered three ships, with the fourth, Lone Star State, christened today and set for delivery in the coming months, and the fifth and final vessel expected in mid-2027. The NSMV program has demonstrated how commercial management brings stronger cost control, schedule performance, and execution to complex vessel classes.

Speaking at the christening of the Lone Star State, the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russ Vought, announced the award, “It is thus my honor to announce the awarding of a contract to build the newest Missile Range Instrumentation Vessel ‘Golden Defender’ right here in Philadelphia under the combined management of Hanwha Philly and TOTE Services as the vessel construction manager. This new ship will not only support the President’s policy of restoring America’s Maritime Dominance, but also support the President’s ‘Golden Dome’ missile defense system over the entirety of our nation. Golden Defender will serve the Missile Defense Agency in this mission.”

“What an incredible day for the nation’s maritime industry. In christening the Lone Star State, we are sending a message that the next generation of maritime leaders are worth investing in,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “I want to also thank Director Vought for his leadership in spearheading the President’s Maritime Dominance objectives. These two new vessels – built by American patriots in the city our nation was founded in – will equip our military to better protect the nation and our servicemembers from foreign threats. Our Department will continue its work to rekindle America’s maritime heritage and build ships at the Speed of Trump.“

“Hanwha is excited to build new versions of the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel to support such a critical defense function for our homeland,” said Michael Coulter, President and CEO of Hanwha Defense USA. “With these new ships, Hanwha Philly Shipyard is continuing to evolve in complexity as we look to deliver on our ambition to become a premier U.S. shipbuilder. As we celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary, we are building the next generation of our nation’s ships in the same city where America built its first Navy ships.”

“Philadelphia has a long history of building ships that serve our nation, and our team is proud to carry that legacy forward,” said David Kim, CEO of Hanwha Philly Shipyard. “This program demonstrates what is possible when proven designs, a skilled workforce, and strong government-industry collaboration come together. We look forward to delivering these vessels with the quality, reliability, and commitment our customers expect.”

“The Missile Range Instrumentation Vessel advances our national security as a centerpiece of the Administration’s Golden Dome for America initiative. TOTE Services’ Vessel Construction Management model has proven to be a success in the National Security Multi-mission Vessel program from the Department of Transportation and MARAD. Our team will bring that same skill, urgency and process to meet the moment and the mission,” said Jeff Dixon, President of TOTE Services. “The MRIV program is a direct result of the ingenuity and coordination of the federal interagency team from the Department of War, Missile Defense Agency, Office of Management and Budget, Department of Transportation, MARAD, and all of the government leaders who have championed this approach. Together, we will deliver the next generation of U.S. defense capability and we are honored to be selected for this critical shipbuilding program.”

HPSI will build the MRIV using the proven hull form, active production line, existing supply chain, and skilled workforce already in place at its yard, under the existing VCM contract vehicle between MARAD and TOTE Services. This project will be executed as an interagency collaboration between the Department of Transportation, Department of War, and the Missile Defense Agency. The first MRIV is scheduled for delivery in 2030.

“MRIV engineering and construction will make immediate progress from day one, as we are carrying forward the production processes and lessons learned from NSMV, which lowers cost, schedule, and performance risk,” said Chris Clark, Vice President of New Construction, TOTE Services. “We are excited to move this critical program forward. The VCM provides the guidance and steady support that delivers world-class ships for the American people.”

The VCM approach used in this program offers significant advantages over traditional government acquisition strategies, reducing acquisition costs by at least 50%. By defining requirements upfront and approving change orders quickly, the model also accelerates delivery timelines and ensures the vessels are mission-ready upon delivery.

That success extends beyond the vessels themselves. The NSMV program transformed Hanwha Philly Shipyard from a dormant yard with a few dozen workers into a robust national security asset now employing more than 2,000 production workers. The MRIV award builds directly on that momentum, bringing new defense construction work to the yard and positioning it for continued growth as the nation rebuilds its shipbuilding capacity.

As the current ship manager and operator of the existing MARAD and MDA vessels, TOTE Services brings unmatched operational and technical expertise to the MRIV program, while HPSI brings the proven hull form, active production line, and skilled workforce that delivered the NSMV class. Combined with their experience integrating mission-critical systems, managing complex vessel design and construction, and ensuring long-term readiness, the team is uniquely positioned to deliver the next generation of maritime assets while providing continuity, reducing program risk, and supporting mission success from construction through operations.

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About Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc.:

Hanwha Philly Shipyard is a leading U.S. shipbuilder that has earned a reputation as a preferred provider of ocean-going merchant vessels with a track record of delivering quality ships, having delivered around 50% of all large ocean-going U.S. Jones Act commercial ships since 2000. The shipyard is part of Hanwha Group, a multinational company with a robust network of affiliates in the energy, shipbuilding, defense, aerospace, finance, and retail & services industries. To learn more about what’s on the horizon, visit www.hanwhaphillyshipyard.com.

About TOTE Services:

TOTE Services is a U.S.-based maritime company providing ship management and vessel construction services for government and commercial customers. As the nation’s leading Vessel Construction Manager, TOTE Services delivers mission-ready vessels with schedule and budget certainty. The company also manages a fleet of more than 30 ships and provides turnkey technical, safety, crewing, and operational solutions.

TOTE Services is part of the TOTE Group, an industry leader in transportation and logistics, and a member of the Saltchuk family of companies.

For more information about TOTE Services, please visit https://www.toteservices.com/.

Contact Information

Rob Loveless, Communications Manager

Phone: (215) 875 8815

Email: Rob.Loveless@hanwhaphillyshipyard.com

SOURCE: Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire