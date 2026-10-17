Hank Robotics Named 2026 U.S. Chamber of Commerce CO-100 Tech Innovator for Drone Commercial Cleaning and Building Maintenance

Miami-based company advances commercial window cleaning, roof washing, water tower maintenance, and thermal drone inspections across the U.S. and international markets.

From high-rise windows to industrial rooftops, maintaining commercial buildings has traditionally required extensive equipment, specialized access, and significant planning. Miami-based Hank Robotics is bringing a new approach to the industry.

Founded in 2024, Hank Robotics has been recognized as a 2026 U.S. Chamber of Commerce CO-100 Tech Innovator Honoree, joining 100 recognized American businesses and ten honorees in the Tech Innovators category.

The national recognition from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce highlights the company’s innovative use of drone technology, robotics, and modern maintenance solutions.

Transforming Commercial Exterior Cleaning

Hank Robotics specializes in commercial exterior building cleaning, high-rise window cleaning, commercial roof washing, façade cleaning, pressure washing, soft washing, and solar panel cleaning.

Serving Miami, South Florida and commercial clients across the United States, the company combines drone-assisted technology with conventional cleaning methods to maintain difficult-to-access building surfaces.

Its services support hotels, office towers, warehouses, shopping centers, industrial facilities and property management companies seeking efficient exterior maintenance with minimal disruption.

From commercial window cleaning to commercial roof cleaning , Hank Robotics provides tailored solutions for large commercial properties.

And unlike traditional window washers, some of its equipment comes with propellers.

Major Commercial and Government Projects

Hank Robotics’ project experience includes approximately 570,000 square feet of warehouse roof and façade cleaning for H&M, 270,000 square feet of commercial roof cleaning for The Graham Companies, and exterior window-cleaning projects for citizenM Hotels.

In Hobbs, New Mexico, the company conducted approximately 400,000 square feet of thermal drone roof scanning and leak assessment for the City of Hobbs. The project used thermal imaging to identify abnormal temperature patterns and areas of possible moisture intrusion for further investigation.

Its municipal infrastructure experience also includes more than 100,000 square feet of cleaning for DuPage Water Commission in Illinois, supporting the company’s expertise in water tower cleaning, elevated water tank maintenance and infrastructure cleaning .

International Expansion and Specialized Infrastructure

Hank Robotics is expanding into international markets, including exterior building-cleaning project coordination associated with the Central Bank of Barbados’ Tom Adams Financial Centre in Bridgetown.

The company’s capabilities extend to commercial building inspections, thermal roof assessments, aerial documentation, and preventive exterior maintenance for institutional and industrial properties.

Residential Cleaning and Drone Training

Alongside commercial services, Hank Robotics provides residential window cleaning, roof soft washing, house washing, driveway cleaning, and paver pressure washing for homeowners throughout South Florida.

The company is also developing drone-cleaning training initiatives focused on equipment operation, cleaning techniques, safety, and commercial drone-cleaning business fundamentals.

Building the Future of Exterior Maintenance

As a 2026 U.S. Chamber of Commerce CO-100 Tech Innovator Honoree, Hank Robotics is helping demonstrate how robotics and drone technology can modernize commercial cleaning and infrastructure maintenance.

From Miami commercial buildings to municipal water infrastructure and international projects, the company continues to expand its technology-driven approach to exterior property care.

Learn more: www.hankrobotics.com

About Hank Robotics

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hank Robotics LLC provides drone-assisted commercial cleaning, high-rise window cleaning, commercial roof and façade washing, water tower cleaning, thermal drone inspections, residential exterior cleaning, and infrastructure maintenance services.

Media Contact:

Hank Robotics LLC

ops@hankrobotics.com

https://www.hankrobotics.com/

SOURCE: Hank Robotics LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire