Handwritten Postcards, Penned and Posted From Bengaluru: MailMyCard Writes Your Message in Real Ink

MailMyCard, a Bengaluru-based service, writes each 6×4-inch postcard-size card in ink with a pen plotter, in 112 languages and scripts, and posts it anywhere. Businesses can send handwritten cards automatically for every order or won deal.

MailMyCard, a Bengaluru-based service from DPR Software Labs (OPC) Private Limited, today announced handwritten postcards that people and businesses can order online. A customer types a message, and a pen plotter writes it in ink on a 6×4-inch postcard-size card. MailMyCard then puts it in an addressed envelope and posts it, in India or abroad. Delivery is always tracked and is priced by destination.

Most people mean to send a handwritten card and never do. There is no card in the house, no stamp, and the person is in another city or another country. MailMyCard removes everything except the words.

Real ink, not a printed font. A pen plotter, a machine holding an ordinary ink pen, writes the message on cardstock at the company’s facility in Bengaluru. Customers choose one of the handwriting styles or add their own. Cards can be plain or one of 104 illustrated designs, and can be written in 112 languages and scripts, including Indian scripts. A card can carry a QR code that opens a voice note or a video. Cards are written and posted within three business days. Typical delivery is 3 to 7 days within India and 7 to 15 days to the US, UK, Europe, Gulf, Asia, Canada and Australia, and every card can be followed online.

Where people use them

Handwritten thank-you cards for customers. Shops connect Shopify, WooCommerce or Stripe once, and every paid order gets a handwritten thank-you at its shipping address.

Handwritten notes after a deal. When a deal is won in HubSpot, Pipedrive, Zoho, Attio, monday.com, Keap or Close, the contact gets a card in the sender’s own words. Real-estate agents, dental practices, financial advisers, hotels and car dealerships use the same flow for closings, appointments, stays and purchases.

Handwritten birthday cards and notes to family far away. A card is typed from anywhere and arrives in the post, in ink, wherever the person is.

Handwritten direct mail. Marketing and sales teams can send hundreds of cards from a spreadsheet, a watched Google Sheet, Zapier, Make, n8n or the API.

“A message in ink gets read twice and kept. We built MailMyCard so that sending one takes a minute, not an errand,” said Diljit PR, founder of MailMyCard.

Availability

MailMyCard is available now at https://mailmycard.com. There is no subscription: customers add money to a wallet and pay per card.

About MailMyCard

MailMyCard began in 2026 and is run from Bengaluru, where every card is written and posted. It is a service of DPR Software Labs (OPC) Private Limited, Innov8 Mantri Commercio, Tower A, 5th Floor, Devarabisanahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560103.

Company Information

Company – MailMyCard

Contact Person – Diljit PR

Email – hello@mailmycard.com

Address – Bengaluru, India

Website – https://mailmycard.com

SOURCE: MailMyCard

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire