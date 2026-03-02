Habi Acquires Pulppo to Expand Leadership in Latin America’s Residential Real Estate Market

Habi, a leading Latin American residential real estate technology platform, today announced the acquisition of Pulppo, a Mexico-based digital broker services company. Often described as the Latin American equivalent of Compass in the U.S., Pulppo has built one of the region’s most advanced broker technology platforms.

The acquisition strengthens Habi’s position as one of the largest integrated residential real estate platforms in Spanish-speaking Latin America. Together, Habi and Pulppo facilitated approximately $1 billion in residential transactions in 2025.

Pulppo provides a cloud-based, AI-powered platform serving over 100 real estate brokerage firms, a community of 1,500+ brokers, and over 150,000 clients across Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina. Its technology streamlines brokerage operations, marketing, client management, and analytics. Pulppo has further differentiated itself by becoming the real estate operating layer for banks. Through its white-label platform, financial institutions can offer customers a seamless home buying and selling experience, effectively turning real estate into a native banking workflow. This integration enables a step-change in mortgage growth and redefines how residential transactions are executed across the region.

By integrating Pulppo’s broker-focused technology with Habi’s liquidity platform, mortgage origination capabilities, and proprietary database of more than one billion data points, the combined company is the most comprehensive residential real estate ecosystem in the region.

“This acquisition accelerates our strategy to build a more transparent, efficient, and scalable housing marketplace across Latin America,” said Brynne McNulty Rojas, co-founder and CEO of Habi. “Pulppo has built a leading technology platform for brokers. By combining our liquidity, data infrastructure, and financial products with their operating system for brokerages, we are strengthening the foundation of the residential transaction lifecycle.”

In 2025, Pulppo facilitated more than $215 million in residential transactions and has grown sales 3.5x over the past two years.

Pulppo’s co-founders Matías Gath and Agustín Iglesias, both Y Combinator alumni, will continue to lead Pulppo’s operations under Habi, ensuring continuity for brokerage partners while accelerating product development and AI-driven innovation.

“Joining Habi enables us to scale our platform significantly faster,” said Agustín Iglesias, co-founder of Pulppo. “Together, we are equipping brokers with data, automation, and integrated financing solutions that remove friction from one of the most complex transactions consumers face.”

The acquisition supports Habi’s long-term strategy to expand across Latin America’s residential market, which is estimated at approximately $6 trillion and remains highly fragmented and underserved by digital infrastructure.

ABOUT HABI

Habi is the leading data-driven residential real estate technology platform in Spanish-speaking Latin America. Founded in 2019, Habi uses proprietary algorithms, data and technology to provide liquidity and transparency to the housing market, helping thousands of families access their wealth through efficient home sales and financing. For more information, visit https://habi.co/ir/

ABOUT PULPPO

Pulppo is Mexico’s first real estate technology accelerator. It provides a comprehensive B2B ecosystem-including CRM, automated marketing, and business intelligence-designed to professionalize and scale real estate brokerage firms and independent brokers across the region.

