Haag-Streit USA & OHSU Casey Eye Institute announce strategic partnership to advance perimetry program

MASON, Ohio, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Haag-Streit USA, a leading US distributor of high-quality ophthalmic devices, has announced a new strategic initiative in collaboration with the prestigious Casey Eye Institute at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU).

This initiative aims to enhance training, consultation, and research in clinical perimetry by establishing a comprehensive educational program designed by the Casey Visual Field Reading Center (CVFRC). The program is intended to develop the skills of eye care specialists and research scientists in the effective use of state-of-the-art perimetric technology to improve patient care.

The partnership will leverage Haag-Streit’s innovative perimetry devices, including its acclaimed Octopus 900 perimeter, known for its precision and advanced diagnostic capabilities. OHSU Casey Eye Institute (CEI), a world-renowned academic medical center and a leader in ophthalmic research, education, and patient care, will provide clinical expertise and educational infrastructure to deliver a series of specialized training modules.

The Casey Visual Field Reading Center (CVFRC) draws on 40 years of experience working with perimetry devices, including the specialized Haag-Streit Octopus 900 visual field device. The Casey Eye Institute has developed various Octopus 900 custom grids used in clinical trials worldwide. The team also has over 20 years of experience in training and guiding clinical sites to ensure the acquisition of perimetry data that meets appropriate standards for various ophthalmic eye diseases.

“We are excited to partner with the Casey Eye Institute, a beacon of excellence in eye care research,” said Andrew Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Haag-Streit USA. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to not only developing cutting-edge technology but also ensuring that eye care professionals receive comprehensive training and education to utilize these tools effectively. Our goal is to empower clinicians with the knowledge and skills necessary to make the most accurate diagnoses and improve patient outcomes.”

The OHSU CEI Perimetry Training Program will offer advanced live virtual training in static and kinetic perimetry. Participants will gain in-depth knowledge of Haag-Streit’s advanced Octopus 900 perimeter, including its features, applications, visual field data acquisition how-to, and optimal usage for various ocular conditions, such as retinal pathology, glaucoma, and neurological disorders. Additionally, research clinicians and study sites will receive expert guidance on developing perimetry procedures by disease type and designing testing protocols for clinic and research use.

“Partnering with Haag-Streit provides a valuable opportunity to elevate the standard of perimetry training,” said Shobana Aravind, Ph.D., Director of the Casey Visual Field Reading Center at OHSU Casey Eye Institute (CEI). “Access to Haag-Streit’s technology, combined with our institution’s deep clinical experience and educational leadership, will create a powerful learning environment. This initiative will translate into earlier and more accurate diagnoses, ultimately benefiting our patients.”

The collaborative partnership is expected to launch in June 2026 and will be accessible to a broad audience of eye care professionals seeking to enhance their expertise in visual field assessment.

About OHSU Casey Eye Institute

The Casey Eye Institute at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) is an internationally recognized academic medical center dedicated to preserving and restoring sight. As a comprehensive eye care provider, Casey Eye Institute offers cutting-edge clinical care, conducts groundbreaking research to discover new treatments, and educates future generations of ophthalmologists and vision scientists. For more information about the OHSU Casey Eye Institute, visit: https://www.ohsu.edu/casey-eye-institute. For perimetry inquiries, please contact: perimetry@ohsu.edu

About Haag-Streit USA and the Haag-Streit Group

Haag-Streit USA, located in Mason, OH, is a subsidiary of the Haag-Streit Group. Haag-Streit USA distributes advanced specialty, diagnostic, and surgical equipment, including slit lamps, biometers, perimeters, and surgical microscopes, as well as simulation devices. Additionally, under the renowned Reliance brand, Haag-Streit USA manufactures and distributes high-quality ophthalmic chairs, stands, stools, and ergonomic examination tabletops. For more information about Haag-Streit USA, visit: https://us.haag-streit.com.

The Haag-Streit Group, headquartered in Köniz near Bern, is an internationally operating Swiss medical device company specializing in eye care. The Group develops, manufactures, and globally distributes cutting-edge solutions and medical devices, including slit lamps, tonometers, chairs, stands for the refractive workplace, biometers, perimeters, surgical microscopes, and accessories. It also offers virtual reality-based solutions and simulators for medical education.

For more than 165 years, Haag-Streit has been working closely with scientists and physicians worldwide. According to the principle: “Look closer, see further”, Haag-Streit works with attention to detail to develop and manufacture innovative and progressive comprehensive solutions of the highest quality for eye care specialists. For more information about the Haag-Streit Group, visit: www.haag-streit.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haag-streit-usa–ohsu-casey-eye-institute-announce-strategic-partnership-to-advance-perimetry-program-302809394.html

SOURCE Haag-Streit USA