H Code Welcomes Gabby Gonzalez Leung as New Head of Human Resources

Gabby Gonzalez Leung joins H Code from VICE Media and will lead people-focused initiatives as the company continues its rapid growth

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–H Code, the largest Hispanic digital media company in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Gabby Gonzalez Leung as its new VP of People to support the company’s people-focused initiatives amidst its rapid growth. Leung joins H Code following her role as Director, HR Business Partner at VICE Media. She brings over a decade of experience in recruiting, employee relations, training and leadership development and culture building. Leung will report to Parker Morse, Chief Executive Officer at H Code.

“It’s important to us to have leadership that truly understands the needs of a rapidly growing company like ours. We are very excited to have Gabby onboard and are looking forward to having her take the lead in growing our team and enriching our company culture as we prepare for an even more successful year,” says Morse.

Leung has deep experience in leading HR initiatives for companies in the media and advertising space. She was the global HR lead for both the VICE Studios and Global Production Services teams while she simultaneously led the Los Angeles HR team for all of VICE Media’s lines of business which include Pulse Films, VICE News, Refinery29, Editorial, Media Strategy and Sales, Corporate Functions, Production and Post Production teams, and Virtue – The Creative Agency by VICE. She also bolstered DEI initiatives by leading the Diversity and Inclusion Community council and serving as a liaison for all Los Angeles employee immigration visa processes in partnership with immigration counsel.

Leung has also served as HR leadership at top advertising companies including GroupM agency, Maxus, and Phelps where she led and executed all talent acquisition efforts across media strategy, communications strategy, and analytics.

“The work H Code has been doing in the multicultural space is admirable and I am looking forward to being an asset in making sure the company’s current and prospective employees are offered a fulfilling and equitable work environment,” says Leung.

This appointment of Leung will support H Code’s growth in the coming year as the company prepares to grow its team and develop more strategic partnerships, innovative media solutions, and services to continue its upward momentum and move forward as a leader and advocate for multicultural marketing. She will also help H Code pursue its commitment to serving multicultural communities and delivering critical and relevant messaging to those communities through various marketing efforts.

To learn more about H Code, visit www.hcodemedia.com.

About H Code

Founded in 2015, H Code has solidified its place as the largest Hispanic digital media company in the United States. Committed to reaching Hispanic audiences at scale, H Code strives to leverage its learnings, brand equity, and expertise to shape the future of media by unlocking diverse audiences through data and authentic creative and content. Today, H Code’s employee base is 84% multicultural, 65% Hispanic/Latinx, and 49% female across its offices in the U.S. and Latin America.

Named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation by multiple outlets, H Code strategically brings together targetable data, exclusive inventory, authentic creative and custom content, and more to influence powerful Hispanic consumers every day through digital and integrated campaigns. Backed by its proprietary intelligence platform that derives insights from a robust influencer network and the largest Hispanic digital panel, H Code delivers the most impactful, data-driven strategies to effectively reach and influence multicultural audiences online with unmatched authenticity.

Contacts

Media:



Paolo Ramos/North 6th Agency for H Code



[email protected]

212.334.9753 ext. 135