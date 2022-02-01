Gyo Kretz Produces Versatile On-the-go Hits With KRK GoAux

Amsterdam-based songwriter, producer, and performing artist Gyo Kretz strives to be as adaptable of a creative as possible—a fact that is made clear from his extensive musical palette. From pop tunes and hip-hop beats to melodic singer-songwriters and electrifying EDM hits, Gyo prides himself on having worked with a variety of artists and genres, with successful releases on labels such as Sony, Universal Music Group, Spinnin’ Records, and more. As an artist who values flexibility so highly, Gyo expects the same from his studio monitors, and he found this in the new KRK GoAux 4. A portable monitor system that brings studio sound to any location, the GoAux are proving perfect for his on-the-go lifestyle.

Pictured: Gyo Kretz with his KRK GoAux 4 Portable Monitor System.

“The KRK GoAux 4 Portable Monitor System is the perfect example of a great portable and trustworthy set of speakers. They provide just the right amount of boost to make that work-in-progress tune sound extra full. No matter if I’m producing a new single or using them for a spontaneous listening session, the KRK GoAux are simple to use and continue to be a great tool.”