GVTC Achieves Net Promoter Score of +44 With Calix Revenue EDGE Rivaling the Best Brands in the World

Texas-based fiber broadband cooperative shatters industry benchmarks by building on an already stellar overall Net Promoter Score of +28 to achieve an incredible +44 among customers using its GVTC Premium WiFi service, powered by Calix GigaSpire BLAST systems and the full Revenue EDGE solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CALX #Elevate—Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that GVTC, a regional broadband service provider (BSP) serving central Texas which Netflix ranked as its fastest provider in North America in its March 2020 Internet Service Provider Index, has recently achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS)* of 44 from customers using their market-leading GVTC Premium WiFi service. This service is delivered on a Calix fiber network via the full Calix Revenue EDGE solution, including GigaSpire® BLAST systems and the GVTC branded CommandIQ® mobile app; Calix Marketing Cloud; Calix Support Cloud; and EDGE Suites. According to public Fortune 500 NPS scores, this places GVTC in the same stratosphere as companies like Apple Inc. (NPS 47) and Target Corporation (NPS 43). These ratings, which are an order of magnitude higher than those of telecommunications industry competitors (whose scores are often negative or in the single digits), stand as a testament to GVTC’s ongoing dedication to growing their value and exciting subscribers.

“We are thrilled to receive such strong affirmation from our customers on the Premium WiFi services that we are providing,” said Ritchie Sorrells, president and CEO at GVTC. “We know that our customers care deeply about their in-home experience, which is why we invested early with Calix in the Wi-Fi 6 GigaSpire and the Revenue EDGE—to provide the best experience possible on our world-class Calix fiber network. The NPS feedback is simply proof that our customers understand and value those experiences. Calix has played an important role in our success, providing an innovative, flexible, and robust customer experience solution that is enabling us to better anticipate and satisfy our customers’ needs, while helping us meet, and even exceed, our operational objectives. We look forward to achieving even greater things together.”

Last year, GVTC expanded its long-standing partnership with Calix, adopting the full Revenue EDGE solution to power GVTC Premium WiFi. Today, GVTC customers enjoy the Ultimate Wi-Fi 6 experience, whether they’re working, distance learning, gaming, or streaming from home. GigaSpire BLAST systems, including the GigaSpire BLAST u6 and GigaSpire BLAST u4, connect everything in the home, ensuring lightning-fast speeds, while CommandIQ (branded as the “GVTC WiFi App”) gives subscribers complete control of their experience, right at their fingertips. GVTC provides ProtectIQ™ in every GVTC Premium WiFi package, guarding all connected devices in the home from viruses, malware, and hackers; and offers ExperienceIQ™ as an add-on to deliver enhanced parental control and network management capabilities. Last year at Calix ConneXions, Calix named GVTC an “Influencer to Watch” for the innovative ways it is using Revenue EDGE.

With its focus on delighting customers, GVTC is leveraging the Revenue EDGE solution across the entire organization to convert data into actionable insights, identify new revenue opportunities, proactively address potential issues, and, ultimately, build stronger relationships with customers. Calix Marketing Cloud enables the GVTC team to better understand its customers’ needs, target specific segments, and tailor experiences accordingly.

“GVTC’s net promoter scores are absolutely astounding,” said Michael Weening, president and COO of Calix. “GVTC has a long track record of putting their customers first by focusing on customer service, reliability, value, and providing choice which has led to this industry leading NPS while being one of the most profitable co-operatives in North America. Furthermore, they have continuously expanded their cutting-edge Calix fiber infrastructure while offering a growing portfolio of innovative technologies, such as our market-leading Wi-Fi 6 GigaSpire® BLAST systems and EDGE Suites, that truly enhance their customers everyday lives. We are thrilled to support their success, which stands as clear proof that broadband service providers of any size can compete against the consumer Wi-Fi giants and win.”

*Note: The Net Promoter Score (NPS) is a customer loyalty metric that measures willingness to purchase again or recommend to others. The NPS is expressed in a number from -100 to +100 and is calculated by subtracting the percentage of customers who are detractors from the percentage of customers who are promoters.

