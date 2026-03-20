Guyanese-Born Dancehall Artist Parodax Achieves Multi-Chart Success Across Apple Music and iTunes Reggae Rankings

Independent Guyanese artist secures four simultaneous iTunes Reggae chart placements across multiple international markets

US-based Guyanese-born dancehall artist Parodax is experiencing renewed momentum following the release and continued traction of his Gothic Boss album and related projects, with multiple entries simultaneously charting across Apple Music and iTunes Reggae rankings.

Image of Parodax

At the height of his recent chart performance, several of Parodax’s releases occupied positions across the Top 5 of the reggae charts. The Return of the Gothic Child reached No. 2, followed by Gothic Boss at No. 3, Mi Nah Good Mi Nah Bad (Gothic Love Story) at No. 4, and Devil Inna God at No. 5. The simultaneous presence of multiple projects within the Top 5 highlights a notable level of listener engagement across his catalog.

“Seeing multiple projects chart at the same time is a blessing and a reminder that the hard work is paying off. I’m grateful for the support from fans worldwide and will continue pushing my sound to the next level,” Parodax said.

The chart activity reflects Parodax’s growing international visibility, including traction in the United States, Nigeria, and global reggae listings. The performance signals increasing digital traction for the independent dancehall artist as streaming platforms continue to amplify Caribbean music worldwide.

Parodax, born Joseph Downer, began his music journey in 2007 and intensified his professional development in 2016. He has since built an independent catalog and collaborated with artists such as Elephant Man, Jah Vinci, Macka Diamond, and Navino within the Caribbean dancehall scene. His music production, including mixing and mastering for his album projects, has been developed in collaboration with JayCrazie Records and his independent label Kickback Music.

His earlier releases and collaborative projects have also been featured in regional entertainment media, including coverage of his single “Real Friends”, produced in collaboration with Jamaican producer Fada Shaqdem. Industry publications have previously highlighted his continued development as an independent artist operating between the Caribbean and the United States, as well as his efforts to expand his audience reach.

The recent chart performance adds to Parodax’s ongoing momentum following the re-release of several earlier projects compiled into full-length albums, reflecting the global reach of independent reggae and dancehall artists in the digital era.

Parodax continues to build his presence across major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube. Fans can access updates, releases, and official content through his social media channels and official Linktree .

About Parodax

Parodax is a Guyanese-born dancehall artist whose music blends contemporary dancehall and reggae influences. Active since 2007, he has built an independent catalog through consistent releases and collaborations within the Caribbean music scene, steadily expanding his international audience across streaming platforms.

Media Contact:

Joseph Downer

Parodax

8609970895

Parodaxmusiq2017@gmail.com

https://linktr.ee/parodax

SOURCE: Parodax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire