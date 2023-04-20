Gusto, a Matter Company, Comes Out Swinging: Team Ends Q1 with a Combo of New Video Clients and Award-winning Podcast Projects

Matter’s Creative Content House Helps Marketers Boost Brand Awareness and Reach Audiences with Video Production, Motion Graphics Design + Podcasts

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#B2BTechnology—Gusto — a Matter company and creative content house that brings brands to life with award-winning video and podcast production — today announced its continued momentum highlighted by seven key additions to an extensive client roster of brands across healthcare, B2B technology and consumer markets.

Proving return on investment (ROI) remains a top priority for marketers facing increased budget scrutiny, so every piece of content must support key business drivers. Semrush’s annual State of Content Marketing Report shows that video is the top-performing content format (45% of responses), with short-form video being the most effective format. With proven expertise in maximizing ROI through video strategies and execution – from product videos and explainers to commercials and original series – Gusto is uniquely positioned to further elevate brands as a part of Matter’s holistic PR and marketing efforts.

“I’m always impressed by their attention to detail and overall high production value,” said Jessen Wehrwein, Chief Marketing and Culture Officer at Quantic Electronics. “Most recently, Gusto helped us ring in our company’s second anniversary with an impactful milestone video. We’re excited to continue this content partnership well into the future.”

Gusto’s video and podcasting experience continues to expand across a diverse range of verticals, including advanced hardware, software enablement tech, healthcare, robotics, cybersecurity, climate technologies and more. Leveraging a mix of video production, motion graphics design and podcasting, the group’s new client partners include:

Asensus Surgical – a medical device company pioneering the use of Augmented Intelligence and Machine Learning to reimagine robotic surgery by addressing the clinical and economic challenges associated with current laparoscopic and robotic options in today’s value-based healthcare environment.

Energy Harbor – a premier carbon-free power producer with the second largest nuclear fleet in the country and a fully integrated retail energy supplier.

Lattice Semiconductor – the low power programmable leader that solves customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer markets.

Multi-Health Systems, Inc. – a leading developer of innovative scientific assessments and technology solutions.

Ostro – a leading healthcare engagement platform that creates personalized healthcare journeys that boost engagement and drive improved value for consumers, HCPs and life sciences brands.

Quantic Electronics – an electronic component company that brings together the industry’s most distinguished electronics and manufacturing experts in an elite portfolio of complementary design, engineering and manufacturing businesses.

Vercara (formerly Neustar Security Services) – a purpose-built, global, cloud-based security platform that provides layers of protection to safeguard businesses’ online presence, no matter where attacks originate or where they are aimed.

Gusto’s production of the inaugural podcast season with the ACLU of Massachusetts was recently honored in the 27th Annual Webby Awards, hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times.

“Honorees like Gusto are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, President of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 14,000 entries we received this year.”

With creative professionals across Matter’s offices, Gusto’s award-winning producers, editors, animators, cinematographers and storytellers deliver high-performance assets that help clients inform, engage and inspire the groups they want to reach.

To learn more about Gusto and see their award-winning work, visit www.letsgusto.com.

