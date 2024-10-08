Guild of Guardians Cools Things Off with New Legendary Guardians, Gameplay Updates, and Worlds to Explore in Frostmire Expansion

Frostmire will introduce players to a brand new snowy locale, rife with new dungeons and lore, as well as two new Legendary Guardians to add to their rosters

SYDNEY, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Guild of Guardians (GOG) today announced the upcoming launch of Frostmire, a new expansion that will bring players into a snowy environment and introduce two Legendary Guardians. Set to go live on October 16th, Frostmire is the largest GOG update since its launch, and will introduce brand new gameplay elements and narrative elements as players explore Frostmire in Adventure mode and unlock new high tier equipment that will provide key benefits during battles.

Frostmire brings a new location for GOG faithful to explore, with snow swept mountain peaks and frozen plains that are rife with new lore and further expand upon the game’s main story as players seek the remaining Places of Power. Commanders will lead their Guardians on a pilgrimage to Wellspring, a place of ancient wisdom in the frozen wastes, uncovering the tragic and heroic tales of ancestors connected to one of the new heroes joining the fight against The Dread.

“We want each GOG expansion to have a narratively compelling story that drives players to want to learn more about this world,” said Chris Clay, Guild of Guardians Game Director. “Frostmire delivers a rich new location for players to explore, challenge their skills, and conquer, with new Guardians to help anchor the story and take Commanders along for the ride.”

Guild of Guardians Creative Designer, Ella Lowgren notes, “We wanted to show a new environment that stands in contrast to the lands that have been explored before, so this time the Commander and their Guardians are making their way to Stormkeep, which rests at the top of the tallest mountain in Frostmire. We used a different colour palette for this realm than has been used before, and the music also reflects the land in a whimsical way. With new enemies and surprises to be found in Frostmire, we can’t wait for players to check it out and let us know what they think.”

The two newest additions to the GOG lineup – Lisca and Dolvir – will unlock new gameplay options as players explore the frozen dungeons of the new setting, providing unique abilities alongside their teammates. Dolvir, a Legendary warrior-style guardian known by many as “Earth’s Fury”, will allow players to add a powerful offense-based Guardian to their lineups with a distinct link to the natural world. The second new Legendary addition to the cast, Lisca, is a prolific hunter who grew up in Frostmire, bringing new ranged combat options to player’s team lineups with a witty sense of humor and love of sweet treats.

“We’re excited for players to get to add these new Guardians to their lineups and test out the new synergies they bring to the squad,” continued Clay. “Alongside our new Guardians, players will also get the chance to craft new high tier equipment, helping to stack the odds in their favor for their next big adventure.”

The expansion will introduce Level 7 equipment and gear that can be used to outfit Guardians to provide additional benefits during gameplay and strengthen players’ squads.

Frostmire will officially launch globally on October 16th and unlock the new Guardians Lisca and Dolvir for players to purchase or summon through the Altar of Sacrifice.

GOG has seen impressive growth since its launch in May, approaching 1 million downloads of the game and showing an impressive 250,000 monthly active users, outperforming other similar mobile titles. The game has also seen over $500,000 in rewards distributed through the Immutable Rewards program and continues to lead the web3 gaming industry as a key success factor for the sector.

