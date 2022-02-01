Guardsquare Announces Strategic Partnership with Redbelt Security

Brazilian-based Cybersecurity Consulting Firm Signs Reseller Deal with Mobile App Security Leader

LEUVEN, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#appsec—Guardsquare, the mobile application security provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Redbelt Security, a consultancy firm specializing in information and cyber security. The partnership enables Redbelt to expand its solution offerings as a reseller with Guardsquare’s multi-platform mobile app security products.





As a resale partner, Redbelt broadens its solution stack to include multilayer protections delivering the most comprehensive mobile application security. Guardsquare’s products incorporate the broadest spectrum of mobile app security capabilities, including protection, testing, and real-time threat monitoring. The partnership augments Redbelt’s portfolio of advanced protection solutions so customers can optimize their security posture and protect their mobile applications from external threats.

“The security landscape is constantly evolving, and organizations around the world are seeing new and more advanced threats continuously emerge. Guardsquare’s global reach includes over 900 customers in more than 85 countries supporting security teams worldwide,” said Roel Caers, CEO of Guardsquare. “Our partnership with Redbelt provides organizations in Brazil with access to mobile application security knowledge and the solutions needed to thrive in the digital world. We look forward to working with the Redbelt team as we continue our mission of making the most comprehensive mobile app security accessible to all organizations.”

With this partnership, customers have access to Guardsquare’s market-leading mobile application protection and real-time threat monitoring products in combination with Redbelt’s local market knowledge and expertise. With the company’s advanced solutions for protecting mobile applications, iXGuard for iOS and DexGuard for Android, app development and security teams benefit from robust, multi-layered protection of their apps to prevent reverse engineering and tampering and protect their valuable IP, sensitive data, revenue and brand reputation. Guardsquare’s real-time threat monitoring product, ThreatCast, helps developers and security teams continuously monitor their apps.

“We are excited to collaborate with Guardsquare as we bring together two market leading organizations with our partnership,” said Matheus Borges, CCO of Redbelt Security. “Robust mobile application security relies on understanding the threat model and applying the appropriate tools and techniques throughout the software development lifecycle to eliminate or mitigate the risk of threats to applications. Through our partnership with Guardsquare, we can demonstrate to our customers the cutting-edge solutions and services we provide in mobile app security. As a result, they are better equipped to proactively prevent data leakage, intellectual property theft, and loss of revenue.”

To learn more about Guardsquare’s mobile application security solutions, please visit https://www.guardsquare.com/.

About Guardsquare



Guardsquare offers the most complete approach to mobile application security on the market. Built on the open-source ProGuard technology, Guardsquare’s software integrates seamlessly across the development cycle. From app security testing to code hardening to real-time visibility into the threat landscape, Guardsquare solutions provide enhanced mobile application security from early in the development process through publication. More than 900 customers worldwide across all major industries rely on Guardsquare to help them identify security risks and protect their mobile applications against reverse engineering and tampering.

About Redbelt Security



Redbelt Security is a cybersecurity consultancy that, for over 13 years, has been assisting companies in enhancing the security maturity level of their environments and employees, and defending against internal or external cyber attacks by detecting suspicious activities faster. With a track record of excellence in the market, Redbelt serves a wide range of companies from various sectors throughout Brazil.

Contacts

Erica Sheehan



Chief Marketing Officer, Guardsquare



[email protected]