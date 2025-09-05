Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Tempiute – Drilling Operations Underway

Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF), a strategic development and mineral exploration company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce an exploration update at the Company’s Tempiute tungsten project (“Tempiute” or the “Project”) located 250 miles southeast of the Company’s Pilot Mountain project in Nevada, USA. Tempiute is a significant past-producing tungsten mine and during the 1980s was the largest in the USA.

Guardian Metal’s mission is to establish our co-flagship projects as the cornerstone of U.S. tungsten supply, directly supporting national efforts to reshore production of this critical defence mineral. With tungsten designated as a strategic priority by the U.S. government, the Company is advancing its two flagship Nevada projects-Tempiute and Pilot Mountain. By unlocking domestic tungsten resources, Guardian Metal aims to help reduce reliance on foreign supply chains, strengthen U.S. economic and defence security, and deliver long-term value for shareholders.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Company has now commenced its first ever diamond drilling programme targeting multiple brownfield exploration targets at Tempiute. This will be the first drilling programme at Tempiute since the 1980s.

Drilling will target along-strike extensions of historically mined orebodies confirmed by surface geological mapping, as well as new skarn zones defined along the recently staked eastern contact zone. Planned drill holes are designed to intersect mineralised skarn down dip.

19 drill targets are planned for the Phase I program, with Phase II targets to be defined progressively as results from Phase I drilling are received.

Due to the Project’s proximity to ALS Laboratory Group’s Reno, NV location, drill core samples will be logged, processed and shipped for assay testing in batches, therefore allowing for semi-continuous news flow throughout the duration of the campaign.

The Company’s CEO will be on site this month to oversee the start of drilling at Tempiute, tour ongoing work at Pilot Mountain, and for meetings with key stakeholders.

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Golden Metal, commented:

“Our team is very excited to have commenced the first diamond drilling programme at Tempiute since the 1980s. With multiple brownfield targets identified through detailed mapping, as well as newly defined zones along the eastern contact, this campaign provides a rare opportunity to test highly prospective ground in one of Nevada’s most important historical tungsten districts.

“Importantly, the close proximity of the ALS facility in Reno means we expect a steady flow of assay results throughout the programme, facilitating regular updates to our shareholders. Combined with the momentum already building at Pilot Mountain, we are advancing both of our Nevada tungsten assets in parallel, firmly positioning Guardian Metal at the centre of U.S. efforts to strengthen domestic critical mineral supply chains.”

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company’s or any third party’s ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

For further information visit www.Guardianmetalresources.com

