Guanajuato Silver Named to TSXV List of Top Performing Companies

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the “Company” or “GSilver“) (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF), a growing silver-focused precious metals producer, is pleased to announce that the Company has been included in the 2025 TSX Venture 50TM list of top performing companies; Guanajuato Silver ranked 10th out of the 50 companies.

James Anderson, Chairman & CEO, said, “Earning a spot in the TSX Venture 50 list is the result of a combination of better operating discipline at our Mexican mining operations, significant silver price appreciation, and enhanced market recognition for our Company. In 2025, we remained the leading volume trader on the TSX-Venture. Also, we have continued this success into 2026 with the recent purchase of the Bolanitos gold and silver mine, further expanding our presence in the famous Guanajuato silver mining district. As one of the very few primary silver producers on the TSX Venture, Guanajuato Silver is poised for even greater growth as we continue to build value for our shareholders.”

TSX Venture 50TM is an annual ranking of the top performing companies over the last year on the TSX Venture Exchange. The companies are ranked based on three equally weighted criteria of one-year share price appreciation, market capitalization increase, and Canadian consolidated trading value.

Additionally, the Company has entered into a service agreement with Epstein Research, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Epstein Research operates from New York, New York, and provides investor relations services, including social media and online advertising of the Company posted on Epstein Research homepage, CEO.ca, Substack, and LinkedIn; monthly written articles on the Company and/or CEO interviews written exclusively by Peter Epstein. The Epstein Research engagement is for a six-month term. The Company will pay an amount of US$2,000 monthly for the term of the engagement from its cash on hand. There are no common shares or options to be received as compensation in the service agreement, and Epstein Research is an unrelated and unaffiliated entity in respect of the Corporation. Epstein Research holds certain common shares of the Company that have been acquired through market purchases.

About Guanajuato Silver

GSilver is a precious metals producer with a portfolio of producing silver and gold mines in central Mexico. The Company has a core operational footprint of four operating silver-gold assets in the state of Guanajuato, which has an established 480-year mining history. Additionally, the Company produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates from the Topia mine in northwestern Durango.

